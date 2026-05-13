Ireland

Woman (20s) dies after two-car collision in Tipperary

Crash happened in Nenagh at about 9pm on Tuesday

The woman, a driver of one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Tipperary. Photograph: Alan Betson
The woman, a driver of one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Tipperary. Photograph: Alan Betson
Sarah Burns
Wed May 13 2026 - 08:361 MIN READ

A woman in her 20s has died following a road crash in Co Tipperary on Tuesday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision involving two cars on the Nenagh to Dromineer Road R495, in Nenagh, at about 9pm.

The driver of one car, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was later taken to University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem examination will be carried out. The coroner has been notified.

The road remained closed on Wednesday morning to allow for a technical examination to take place.

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Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the Nenagh to Dromineer Road between 8.15pm and 9.15pm on Tuesday, are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 50450, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

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Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times