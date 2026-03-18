Adams denies authorship of column claiming he was ‘rightly or wrongly’ IRA volunteer

The late Martin McGuinness of Sinn Féin with a copy of An Phoblacht. Former party leader Gerry Adams has long denied being the only writer of the 'Brownie' column

Gerry Adams allegedly declared himself to be an IRA member in a 1973 An Phoblacht newspaper article, the high court in London has heard in the civil action being taken against him by victims of IRA bombings in England.

The former Sinn Féin leader has long denied being the only writer of the “Brownie” column that was penned inside Long Kesh during internment and published by An Phoblacht after it was smuggled out of the prison.

In a 1973 column entitled Double Talk, “Brownie” said that he was “rightly, or wrongly” an IRA volunteer, adding that “the course of action taken by me is the only one open to me”.

Rejecting barrister Max Hill’s arguments that this proved he was an IRA member, Adams said his close friend, Richard McAuley, was responsible for that column, since he edited pieces contributed by a number of those interned, including himself.

However, this was not credible, Hill said, since in the article the author said he was married and had a young son – and this correctly identified Adams as the writer since that was his family situation at the time.

By contrast, McAuley was unmarried, and not a father, Hill said, adding that Adams had not been clear about McAuley’s marital status in 1973 when he gave evidence in his successful libel action last year against the BBC in Dublin.

Adams, appearing before Judge Jonathan Swift, acknowledged that he had said, during the Dublin case, that he was not aware of McAuley’s marital status in 1973, but that he had learned that fact since.

Hills accused Adams “of perpetuating a lie”, adding that it was not credible that he had not known a key detail about the life of a man who has been one of his closest associates for five decades.

[ Judgment in Gerry Adams case will take some time but there was no new ‘smoking gun’Opens in new window ]

“I know he has six children, 11 grandchildren and, maybe, eight great-grandchildren and that he will have two more in May,” replied Adams, who has had often testy relations throughout the hearing.

However, Hill said the choice of pen-name for the An Phoblacht column was not accidental, since it referred to the name used by Adams and his wife when they made love – a claim that Adams described “as a nonsense”.

Barry Laycock, injured in the Manchester Arndale bomb in 1996, John Clark, injured in the Old Bailey bombing in 1973 and Jonathan Ganesh, injured in the Canary Wharf bomb in 1996, are suing Adams for “vindicatory” damages of £1.

They allege that he was, despite a lifetime of denials, a member of the IRA and that he played a controlling role in the IRA and was one of those “directly responsible” for ordering the attacks.

A second An Phoblacht column, written in 1977, recorded how the writer was recently out of prison and now living back with his wife and young son born while the writer was in jail – which again accurately maps Adams’s life, said Hill.

The column, where the author wrote about “being a Daddy and a husband” was published just five days after Adams was released from Long Kesh in February 1977, the barrister went on.

“This was the last ‘Brownie’ article,” said Hill, adding that a column from those still inside Long Kesh was published by An Phoblacht subsequently under the pen-name of “Solon” – “a Greek philosopher”, Adams told the court.

[ ‘I was stunned by what had happened’: Adams repeatedly denies claims he was a leading IRA memberOpens in new window ]

The late IRA member, Brendan Hughes, who split in later years over Adams’s efforts to reach a peace agreement, always insisted that the “Brownie” column was written by Adams: “It was his baby, totally his baby.”

However, Adams said the testimony from Hughes was gathered by Ed Moloney and former IRA volunteer Anthony McIntyre, which was later thrown out by a high court judge in Belfast as partisan and unreliable.

He said he did “not have any time for Ed Moloney, God rest him”, while McIntyre was someone who has consistently disagreed with the strategy that Adams has followed for decades.