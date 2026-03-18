‘I was stunned by what had happened’: Adams repeatedly denies claims he was a leading IRA member

Under cross-examination, Gerry Adams repeatedly denied suggestions he was a leading member of the IRA with knowledge of its plans. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

Far from being an orchestrator of the 1996 London Docklands bombing, former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams said he was “stunned” when it occurred.

This and another bomb that year, at Manchester Arndale shopping centre in June, “brought an end to the IRA ceasefire and potentially the end to a peace strategy, which I and others worked at for 30 years or more”, he told London’s high court during a second day in the witness box.

Under cross-examination by a former UK director of public prosecutions, Max Hill, Adams repeatedly denied suggestions he was a leading member of the IRA with knowledge of its plans.

“No I didn’t,” he responded to a question about whether he knew in advance about the February 9th, 1996, explosion in London.

“I was stunned by what had happened,” he said. “This may well have heralded the end of efforts that were being made but, thankfully, it didn’t. We were resilient, we regrouped and engaged.”

“You made the decision to bomb again,” Hill said, suggesting Adams believed further bombs on British soil would bolster Sinn Féin’s political strategy. Adams said this was “not true”.

The Canary Wharf attack killed two and injured many others, including one of the claimants suing Adams for “vindicatory” damages of £1. Jonathan Ganesh worked as a security guard at South Quay Docklands when the bomb detonated.

His co-plaintiffs, John Clark and Barry Laycock, were, respectively, injured in the 1973 London Old Bailey bombing and the 1996 Manchester explosion. The three allege Adams played a controlling role in the IRA and was one of the people “directly responsible” for ordering the attacks.

With cross-examination of Adams over by midafternoon on Wednesday, the court moved on to hear closing arguments from his legal team.

Although the claim centred around the bombings in 1973 and 1996, it was “striking” how little evidence related to these three attacks, Adams’s barrister, Edward Craven KC, submitted.

He said the evidence has “traversed a very wide range of people and events” spanning “many decades”. But the “crucial question” in this trial relates to the three bombings, and for these the evidence was “extremely limited ... bordering on non-existent”, he contended.

Not a single contemporaneous document implicates Adams in any of these bombings, while “not one” of the 13 witnesses on which the claimants rely have “any first-hand knowledge of his alleged responsibility”, said Craven. Most of the allegations have been made in “general and vague terms”, amounting to “anonymous hearsay”. This, he said, “comes nowhere close to evidence you would need to prove allegations of this magnitude”.

“The desire to establish for the historical record that Mr Adams was a member of the IRA is the purpose that has driven this claim,” he said.

Earlier, in the witness box, Adams was asked about the late IRA member Brendan Hughes who Adams said was initially a good friend but turned out to be a “disappointment” who turned against him.

Hill suggested Hughes, who came to believe “not one death was worth it”, was “maddened” that Adams seemed to be “free of any such painful retrospection” about the Troubles.

He quoted Hughes as having said about Adams: “Of course he was in the IRA. Everybody knows this. The British know it; the people in the street and the dogs know it on the street, and he (Adams) is standing there denying it.” Adams rejected the contention he was “in denial” about his role within the IRA.

Hughes had made his claims in interviews that were part of the Belfast Project, organised by writer Ed Moloney for Boston College. Adams claimed the Boston College interviews given by Hughes and other ex-paramilitaries have been “totally discredited”, disowned by the college and criticised by courts.

Another of the project’s interviewees, Dolours Price, who was convicted for her role in the Old Bailey attack, claimed plans for the London bombing had been discussed at a meeting involving Adams and several IRA Volunteers. The court heard Price alleged Adams “extended an invitation to those who wished to stay in the room and become the bombing team”.

Again, Adams said, this was “not true”.

Closing submissions are due to continue before Judge Jonathan Swift on Thursday.