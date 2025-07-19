Ireland

Gardaí investigating death of man found on road in Cork

Man was discovered in the Kildarra area of Bandon

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
A man in his 70s was found unresponsive on a road in Co Cork on Saturday morning. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Sat Jul 19 2025 - 19:09

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive on a road in Co Cork.

Officers were alerted to the discovery of the man, aged in his 70s, in the Kildarra area of Bandon shortly before 6.30am on Saturday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and his body was taken to Cork University Hospital.

The corner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

READ MORE

Out with the new, in with the old: antique furniture back in vogue in Irish homes

‘The pull of heroin is so strong, you need some serious consequences’ to get clean

Barry Lyndon turns 50: Is Kubrick’s epic, filmed in Ireland, a folly or a masterpiece?

Dexys’ Kevin Rowland: ‘Growing up in England, you had an inferiority complex. Our dads were judged as scruffy Paddies’

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In particular, they are seeking information regarding a male observed cycling on roads in the vicinity of Kildarra in the early hours of Saturday.

A spokeswoman said: “Additionally, any road users who may have camera footage including dashcam and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to gardai.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.” - PA

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter