Gardaí investigating death of man found on road in Cork

A man in his 70s was found unresponsive on a road in Co Cork on Saturday morning. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive on a road in Co Cork.

Officers were alerted to the discovery of the man, aged in his 70s, in the Kildarra area of Bandon shortly before 6.30am on Saturday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and his body was taken to Cork University Hospital.

The corner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In particular, they are seeking information regarding a male observed cycling on roads in the vicinity of Kildarra in the early hours of Saturday.

A spokeswoman said: “Additionally, any road users who may have camera footage including dashcam and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to gardai.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.” - PA