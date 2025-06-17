Search for teenage boy in Carlow continues after he got into difficulty swimming

Gardaí are searching for a teenage boy after he got into difficulty swimming in Co Carlow Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí are searching for a teenage boy after he got into difficulty swimming in Co Carlow on Tuesday evening.

The 17-year-old, from Carlow town, was swimming with friends when he got into difficulty around 6.30pm in the river Barrow in Milford.

Milford is 8km from Carlow town.

The teenager was with a friend at a local gym and it is believed that they then decided to go swimming.

READ MORE

It is understood the alarm was raised by the boy’s friend when he saw he was getting into difficulty.

The teenager was a transition year student in the CBS secondary school in Carlow town.

Emergency services along with gardaí remained at the scene as they searched for the teenager’s body.

In a statement, gardaí said that they along with emergency services were alerted shortly after 6.30pm after a 17-year-old male “encountered difficulties” while swimming in the Barrow at Cloghristick, Milford.

A search operation involving local emergency services and the Garda Water Unit was continuing.