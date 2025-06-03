Tributes to two Irishwomen who died after competing in separate marathon events

Olivia Tuohy (24) from Ennis, Co Clare died after competing in the Edinburgh half marathon

Two Irishwomen have died after competing in separate race events.

Olivia Touhy (24) from Ennis, Co Clare collapsed after participating in the Edinburgh half marathon on Sunday, May 25th.

She was a student at Queen Margaret University in the city.

In the funeral notice published on rip.ie she was described as a “bright and beautiful spirit” with a “bubbly personality and kind heart”.

READ MORE

Clare Ladies Gaelic Football described her as a vibrant spirit whose “absence will be felt profoundly”.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, her partner and all who loved her during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.”

Ms Touhy is survived by her parents Kieran and Liz, her brother Stephen and her partner Michael. Funeral details will be announced at a later date.

Separately, Ellen Cassidy (24) died in hospital on Sunday after becoming unwell at the finish line of the Cork City marathon.

Ms Cassidy, of Old Mallow Road in Co Cork, became ill at about 1pm on Sunday after she had finished the half marathon, which is part of the overall race, in Cork City centre.

She was tended to at the scene by medics before being transferred to Cork University Hospital by ambulance. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ms Cassidy was a graduate of University College Cork and a former student of St Angela’s College on Patrick’s Hill in the city.

She was a champion swimmer who participated in competitions over the years in Ireland and overseas.

She joined Dolphin Swimming Club on the north side of Cork City at the age of nine and competed with distinction for her club, Munster and Ireland.

She also broke a large number of club records for Dolphin where she was a former Swimmer of the Year and team captain.

Ellen Cassidy (24) died after competing in the Cork City half marathon on Sunday, June 1st.

In a post on Facebook, the club said Ms Cassidy made a tremendous impression on everyone she met.

“Ellen swam through life with grace, strength and passion ... Your smile and your drive will never be forgotten,” the club said.

Swim Munster said she “was an inspiration to everyone she met and dedicated to her sport of swimming and the promotion of it”.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork and Green Party councillor Honore Kamegni posted on X that he learned with “deep sadness” of the passing of the runner.

“She became unwell at the finish line on Patrick Street. Immediate medical attention was provided to her. My heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones,” he said.