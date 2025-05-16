Human remains discovered at site of previous search for ‘Disappeared’ victim

Fragments of human remains have been found at a site in Annyalla Cemetery, Co Monaghan, that the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) was investigating.

Following the recent exhumation of the cemetery in relation to the search for Joe Lynskey, information came to the ICLVR indicating another small area of interest within the confines of the cemetery.

This area of interest is not another family grave site, it said.

The State Pathologist has been notified and the remains have been taken away for technical examination.

Mr Lynskey was abducted, shot dead and secretly buried by the IRA in August 1972. He was 40 at the time and was the first of the “Disappeared”, a group of 17 people murdered and buried in secret locations during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Eamonn Henry, lead investigator of the ICLVR, said: “I want to emphasise that this information did not relate directly to the disappearance of Joe Lynskey and so until we have a positive identification or the elimination of the remains as those of Joe Lynskey or any of the other of the Disappeared, we have to keep an open mind.”

Mr Henry also confirmed that the Lynskey family have been informed.

“We know only too well that the Lynskey family have had hopes raised before only to be bitterly disappointed and so, as ever, expectations have to be managed,” he said.

“The process of identification could take some time and we will continue to offer the family what support we can.”

He added: “Regardless of the outcome, this work at Annyalla shows that where we have credible information, we will act on it.”