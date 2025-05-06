Cyclist in 60s dies after being hit by car in north Dublin

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A cyclist in his 60s has died after being hit by a car in Coolock, Co Dublin on Monday evening.

The man was cycling on the R139 in Dublin 17 when the crash occurred shortly after 8pm.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

The road was closed for a time while a technical examination of the scene was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Traffic diversions have since been lifted, a Garda spokesperson said.

The coroner has been notified and the dead man’s body has since been transported to the Dublin City Mortuary where a postmortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Road users who were in the area between 7.30pm and 8.15pm and may have camera footage, including dashcam recordings, are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí,” a Garda statement said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda station at 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”