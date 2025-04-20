Daughter of Easter Rising participant ‘proud’ to attend GPO commemorative event

Ettie Fullam, whose father Patrick Roe took part in the 1916 Easter Rising. Photograph: Órla Ryan

The Proclamation of the Republic challenges modern-day Ireland to address global poverty, climate change and world conflicts, President Michael D Higgins has said.

Mr Higgins on Sunday led a commemoration ceremony at the General Post Office (GPO) in Dublin to mark the anniversary of the Easter Rising.

Captain Conor Gibbons read the proclamation of independence outside the GPO, as Pádraig Pearse did in 1916.

In a written statement on Sunday, Mr Higgins said “the men and women who participated in the 1916 Rising were inspired by the declaration of a republic, and the dream of a better, fairer future”.

He noted the proclamation called for a republic that would “pursue the happiness and prosperity of the whole nation and of all its parts, cherishing all the children of the nation equally”.

“As we commemorate the Easter Rising, this ideal should continue to inspire us,” Mr Higgins said.

President Michael D Higgins laying a wreath outside the GPO on O'Connell Street in Dublin on Sunday during a ceremony to commemorate the 109th Anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising. Photograph: Alan Betson

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris attended the event in Dublin city centre on Sunday.

Formerpresident Mary Robinson and Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill were also in attendance.

More than 160 Defence Forces personnel participated in the event.

The Easter Rising took place between Monday April 24th and Saturday April 29th during Easter week in 1916.

Ettie Fullam, from Cabra in Dublin, attended Sunday’s event to commemorate her father, Patrick Roe, who participated in the Rising and went on hunger strike during the period.

Mr Roe was born in the Liberties in Dublin in 1896. Ms Fullam said her father would tell her and her three older brothers stories about the Rising and bring them along to commemorative events.

“I’m really only one of the few direct descendants of someone who fought in the Rising, most of them are grandchildren.”

Ettie Fullam holding a photograph of her father, Patrick Roe, who participated in the 1916 Easter Rising. Photograph: Órla Ryan

Ms Fullam said she was proud to represent her family at the event.

“I’m delighted I came,” she said.

Kevin Cusack, who served in the Civil Defence for more than 10 years, attended the event on Sunday. Photograph: Órla Ryan

Kevin Cusack, who served in the Civil Defence for more than 10 years, came from Meath to attend the event on Sunday.

“I marched here myself with the Civil Defence in 2016 for the 100th anniversary,” Mr Cusack said.

“It’s only right to pay our respects to our founding fathers.

“It’s a part of our national identity. It’s important to remember our history, where we’ve come from. If you don’t learn from your history, the past will repeat itself.”