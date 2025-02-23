Ireland weather: Yellow warnings in effect as strong winds, heavy rains sweep country

Strong winds and heavy rainfall are sweeping across Ireland on Sunday. Image: Windy.com

Strong winds and heavy rainfall are sweeping across Ireland on Sunday, with yellow wind and rain warnings in place for 15 counties.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind and rain warning for the Munster counties and counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The warning came into effect at 2am on Sunday and runs to 3pm.

A separate yellow wind warning comes into effect for Donegal, Galway, Letrim, Mayo and Sligo at 3pm and will end at midnight.

The forecaster has warned of difficult travel conditions, along with the possibility of localised flooding, fallen trees, loose debris and poor visibility.

There is a yellow wind warning in place from the UK’s Met Office for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry until 3pm on Sunday.