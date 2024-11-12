Weather in Ireland: Sleet and snow possible next week as temperatures plummet

Winter is on the way next week with a significant drop in temperatures and the possibility of sleet and even snow on higher ground, according to Met Éireann.
A fog warning is in place for Tuesday evening continuing overnight and until 10am on Wednesday this week. The status yellow weather warning for fog has been applied by the national forecaster to Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster, Galway, Leitrim and Roscommon.
Widespread mist and fog is expected over most of the country, apart from the northwest, with poor visibility and hazardous travelling conditions. Temperatures will drop on Tuesday night to zero to 5 degrees with the potential for a touch of frost in places.
After the fog lifts on Wednesday, the weather is to become milder again over the coming days and leading into the weekend with cloudy and drizzly conditions.
However, current indications suggest that much colder weather is coming from the start of next week
“A change is on the way with a cold air mass coming from Sunday onwards,” Met Éireann meteorologist Michelle Dillon said. “It will be much more unsettled and colder by day with maximum temperatures of 6-9 degrees on Monday and the possibility that it will be even colder on Tuesday and Wednesday.”
It could dip “below freezing” at night in the early days of next week with widespread hail showers and potentially sleet, as well as the possibility of the “first snow over the mountains”, she said. The northwest, which is expected to escape the worst of the foggy conditions this week, could see the coldest weather next week.
