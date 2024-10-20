Flight from Faro makes several unsuccessful attempts to land in Dublin

Photograph of a golf course near Dublin Airport, captured from a Ryanair aircraft, earlier this year. Photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Passengers have described as “stressful” a morning flight from Portugal that repeatedly couldn’t land at Dublin Airport on Sunday because of Storm Ashley. The plane was twice diverted to English airports.

One passenger on the 9.35am Sunday morning Ryanair flight from Faro, Portugal, suffered a medical emergency as it made its second attempt at Dublin Airport at its scheduled landing time of around midday, after which it then diverted to Manchester Airport.

The passengers then stayed on the plane in Manchester before it left again at around 5pm, only to be unable once again to land in Dublin, because of the high winds, and diverting back to England again.

This time, it was to Birmingham Airport, landing there at around 7.30pm.

The aircraft was still on the ground in Birmingham when some of the passengers spoke to The Irish Times at around 10.30pm, at which time they were awaiting take-off and another attempt to land in Dublin.

By that stage, according to Michael O’Brien (67), from Ballyogan, Dublin, approximately 30 per cent of the passengers had left the plane and decided to spend the night in Birmingham.

“They have been told they will get no expenses, that this plane is going back to Dublin, with or without them,” he said. “There are babies on board this plane. There is no food, no water, no toilet paper.”

Another passenger, Darren Hennessy (29), from Galway, said the flight had been “stressful for everyone. Most people were panicking when it was going down to land the second time, it didn’t feel safe.”

At no stage did the wheels of the plane touch the runway, he said. “We never got to that stage. The plane was shaking around all over the place.”

The call with The Irish Times had to end at that stage as the plane was about to take off again for Dublin.

“Hopefully we’ll make it this time,” said Mr O’Brien.

The plane landed at Dublin Airport at 11.45pm on Sunday night,