Gardaí to send file to DPP over death of girl (6) in single-vehicle crash, inquest hears

Gardaí investigating the death of a six-year-old girl who suffered fatal injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Co Westmeath earlier this year expect to send a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) within six weeks, an inquest has heard.

Hana Meshkat, late of Cappagh Road, Knocknacarra, Co Galway died at Children’s Heath Ireland at Temple Street on February 17th, nine days after a car she was travelling in crashed on the M6 eastbound between Tyrellspass and Rochfortbridge. The two other occupants of the car, a man in his 40s and a nine-year-old boy, escaped serious injuries.

The deceased’s family were not present for the brief hearing at Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Thursday, although her father, Babak Meshkat, was represented by Ruairí Giblin BL.

Inspector Peter Gilsenan, attached to Mullingar Garda station, said that a live investigation into Hana’s death was taking place, and applied for a six-month adjournment of the case under Section 25 (1) of the Coroner’s Act.

Insp Gilsenan said that a file will be sent to the DPP’s office, estimating that the file will be forwarded within six weeks.

Coroner Dr Cróna Gallagher granted the adjournment application. For the purposes of releasing a death certificate to the deceased’s family, Dr Gallagher also formally recorded Hana’s cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries due to a motor vehicle incident.

The court also heard brief identification evidence. A deposition provided by Mr Meshkat stated that he identified his daughter to Garda Mark Callanan of Mountjoy Garda station at Temple Street hospital at 8pm on February 17th.

In his deposition, Garda Callanan said he attended Temple Street having received a call stating that Hana had died at the hospital.