Your top stories on Tuesday: Households to gain thousands in record giveaway; Israeli troops enter Lebanon

Budget 2025 Live: Households to gain thousands of euro in record giveaway
Tax changes are expected to make workers on average wages about €1,000 better off and a series of one-off payments in the coming months, including €250 in energy credits and two double payments of child benefit worth an extra €840 for families with three children, will be among the measures announced when the budget begins at 1pm.
A range of other spending commitments will amount to the biggest budget giveaway to households ever, with an election due by March of next year and expected by many to take place in November.
- Budget 2025 main points: What we know so far
- Parents of newborns to receive triple child benefit payment
- Nicole Morey’s sister calls for tougher laws on XL bully dogs: The sister of a woman killed by her dogs, one of which was an XL bully, has said new laws restricting the breed will not go far enough and more people will be hurt in attacks.
- Cost of rapid-build accommodation set to double to potentially €442,000 per unit - C&AG: The projected cost of providing rapid-build accommodation for people fleeing the war in Ukraine has more than doubled since the project was first envisaged in 2022.
- Misconduct by judges: Only one of 232 complaints against judges found admissible: Only one of more than 230 complaints made last year to the Judicial Council alleging misconduct by judges was found to be admissible for consideration, its annual report for 2023 has disclosed.
- Commuters have their say on Irish Rail’s timetable changes: ‘This is Third World stuff’: Early last month Irish Rail announced a new timetable designed to increase the frequency and efficiency of intercity train services.
- Weather forecast: .Any lingering rain or drizzle in the midlands and south will clear quickly this morning to leave a bright day with sunny spells. It will become mostly dry apart from the chance of an isolated light shower. Highest temperatures ranging from 13 to 16 degrees. It will be largely dry on Tuesday night with mostly clear skies. However, some mist or fog patches may develop in the west and southwest. Lowest temperatures will generally range from 3 to 7 degrees.
- Israeli troops enter Lebanon in significant escalation of Hizbullah offensive: Israeli ground forces crossed into southern Lebanon early on Tuesday, marking a significant escalation of an offensive against Hizbullah militants and opening a new front in a year-long war against its Iranian-backed adversaries.
- What lessons on pension auto-enrolment can be learned from the UK?: It still hasn’t been introduced, and already the Government’s plan to boost private pension coverage looks likely to be less impactful than had been hoped.
- Ireland win over New Zealand sparks World Cup hopes: Third in this year’s Six Nations, which qualified Ireland for next year’s World Cup in England, beating Australia a few weeks ago in Belfast and stunning the world champions New Zealand in Vancouver at the WXV tournament makes for what any coach would see as verifiable progress.
