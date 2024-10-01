Your top stories on Tuesday: Households to gain thousands in record giveaway; Israeli troops enter Lebanon

Smoke rises from the site of Israeli artillery shelling on the southern villages of Adeisseh and Kfar Kila along the border with Israel this morning. The Israeli military says its troops were involved in 'intense fighting' as they started a ground incursion into southern Lebanon. Photograph: AFP/Getty

Tax changes are expected to make workers on average wages about €1,000 better off and a series of one-off payments in the coming months, including €250 in energy credits and two double payments of child benefit worth an extra €840 for families with three children, will be among the measures announced when the budget begins at 1pm.

A range of other spending commitments will amount to the biggest budget giveaway to households ever, with an election due by March of next year and expected by many to take place in November.

What lessons on pension auto-enrolment can be learned from the UK?: It still hasn’t been introduced, and already the Government’s plan to boost private pension coverage looks likely to be less impactful than had been hoped.

Ireland win over New Zealand sparks World Cup hopes: Third in this year’s Six Nations, which qualified Ireland for next year’s World Cup in England, beating Australia a few weeks ago in Belfast and stunning the world champions New Zealand in Vancouver at the WXV tournament makes for what any coach would see as verifiable progress.

