‘They can turn in seconds’: Nicole Morey’s sister calls for tougher laws on XL bully dogs

The sister of a woman killed by her dogs, one of which was an XL bully, has said new laws restricting the breed will not go far enough and more people will be hurt in attacks.

Nicole Morey (23), from Limerick city, died in the attack last June after she returned home from a night out celebrating her birthday.

On Tuesday – in the aftermath of her death and other high profile attacks involving the XL bully breed – new laws introducing a phased prohibition come into force.

It will see a ban on breeding, buying or importing XL bully-type dogs. A ban on rehoming the animals has been postponed until next February when all existing owners will have to be apply for a certificate of exemption if they want to keep them.

In an interview on RTE’s Upfront With Katie Hannon on Monday evening, Ms Morey’s younger sister Jolene said the legislative provisions were insufficient.

“My sister loved her dogs but the point where I’m coming from and my family are coming from [is] it’s going to happen to other people because it’s still happening to this day,” she said.

“I think there should be a stricter law brought in. They’re dangerous dogs, they’re just not small little puppies. They are not dogs that you could just mess around with; they can just switch in two seconds.”

Jolene Morey said her family is still unclear on what exactly happened on the night her sister died, and that she had received disturbing video footage from her home in the immediate aftermath of the attack. She also said they did not wish Ms Morey to be remembered simply as a dog attack victim.

“The dogs loved Nicole but they just turned on her. And I know people have strong relationships with their dogs but they can just turn in seconds.”