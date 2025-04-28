Over 2,000 vacant homes back in residential use after owners receive grants worth €112.5m

The vacant property refurbishment grant is worth €50,000 if a building has been vacant for more than two years – or €70,000 where it is completely derelict – towards the cost of turning it back into a habitable home. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

More than 2,000 homes have been brought back into residential use as part of the vacant property refurbishment grant scheme, according to figures released by the Department of Housing on Monday.

More than 12,400 applications for the grant were received across Ireland up to the end of March, with €112.5 million paid out to 2,096 applicants.

The vacant property refurbishment grant is worth €50,000 if a building has been vacant for more than two years – or €70,000 where it is completely derelict – towards the cost of turning it back into a habitable home.

By the end of March Donegal County Council had received the highest number of applications – 1,114 – of which 811 have been approved, with €2.5 million paid out upon completion of works.

Cork County Council received the second highest number of applications: 1,063. Of these 797 have been approved and 152 grants worth almost €3.2 million have been paid.

Mayo County Council received the third highest number of applications – 740 – with 116 grants worth €1.3 million paid out.

A total of 12,404 applications have been received for the grant since it was made available in July 2022. Of those 8,652 were approved and 652 were rejected.

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing said the number of grants being paid out “continues to rise significantly each quarter as works on properties are completed”.

More than 630 grants were issued in the first three months of 2025, according to the figures. Some 146 grants were paid out in the same period last year.

Welcoming the publication of the figures, Minister for Housing James Browne said: “The momentum of this grant continues to build, with another significant increase in grants being paid on completion of works as more vacant and derelict properties are brought back into use as homes for people across the country.”