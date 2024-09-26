Your top stories on Thursday: All parties need to make ‘Irish unity pledge’; €1.4m cost of Leinster House security hut is ‘ridiculous’

Varadkar calls for all parties to make pledge on Irish unity
Every party running in the next Dáil general elections should make manifesto pledges that Irish unification is “an objective, not an aspiration” and back the establishment of a New Ireland Forum to plan for it, former taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.
New ideas would have to be contemplated,e said, including, perhaps, having a president and a vice-president, where one of the offices would have to be held by a British citizen.
- First look at 2km Tolka Estuary Greenway: A new Dublin Bay cycle route, which will provide cyclists with segregated, access to ferry terminals and port facilities has opened in Dublin Port.
- Minister wants new Belfast-Dublin service scrapped due to delays: The new early-morning train service from Belfast to Dublin should be scrapped or put back to a later time due to the delays it is causing for commuters, a Minister of State has suggested.
- Extra CCTV planned for Dublin areas with high antisocial behaviour: Extra CCTV cameras are to be rolled out in inner-city Dublin areas where there is high antisocial behaviour, under plans before Cabinet.
- Man died after waiting 11 hours to be seen by doctor: A coroner noted the “extremely challenging” work environment facing hospital staff as she recorded a verdict of misadventure at an inquest into the death of a man who spent 11 hours waiting to be seen by a doctor.
- €1.4m cost of Government Buildings security hut is ‘ridiculous’: A “beautiful” security hut at Government Buildings cost more than €1.4 million, TDs and Senators have been told.
- Weather forecast: This morning will be very wet and cloudy with bands of rain becoming widespread and heavy at times too. The rain will be heaviest and most persistent across Leinster with spot flooding possible. Northerly winds will be fresh to strong with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. The heavy rain will gradually clear southwards through this evening but it will remain cloudy. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.
- Dublin woman in Vancouver: I knew the move would be challenging: I’m from Blackrock, Dublin, and in March, I left Ireland to travel through Asia and America before landing in Vancouver, Canada, in July.
- Bill Shipsey and Fengsuo Zhou: Western universities have become apologists for an illiberal China
- ESRI warns against delaying residential zoned land tax: The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has warned the Government against delaying the introduction of the residential zoned land tax.
- Deaths in American high school football all part of demented game: Jayvion Taylor was a member of the junior varsity football team at Hopewell High School in Virginia.
- France and US push for 21-day Lebanon ceasefire: The US, France and some of their allies called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Israel-Lebanon border.
- Shaku Maku review: Great-value mezze dining: Shaku Maku, according to its website, wants to whisk you away to the “bustling streets of Cairo” and “aromatic souks of Beirut”.
