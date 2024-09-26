Dublin woman in Vancouver: Finding work has been hard but Ironman gives me purpose

Doireann Ní Shiochru: 'It’s crucial to carve out your own path, to find out who you are and what you’re made of. This journey has been about more than just completing races.'

I’m from Blackrock, Dublin, and in March, I left Ireland to travel through Asia and America before landing in Vancouver, Canada, in July.

When I decided to move here alone, I knew it would be challenging, but I didn’t fully grasp just how much.

The city is beautiful, but the reality of being in a new place, with no job and no familiar faces, hit me hard. The loneliness could have been overwhelming, but I chose a different path – I set goals, achievable ones, that would help me find purpose and direction.

Life in Vancouver, however, has its own set of hurdles. The job market here has been slow, and finding work has been tougher than I anticipated. Yet, instead of letting this get me down. I have thrown myself into my training daily. Training gives me purpose when everything else feels uncertain, I’ve learned. It structures my days, filling them with meaning and direction.

One of the most ambitious goals I have set for myself is to complete my first full-distance Ironman 140.6 in Tempe Arizona in November (which consists of a 3.9km swim, a 180.2km bicycle race and then a 42.2km run, for a total of 226.3km – or 140.6 miles).

Before taking on that challenge, I aimed to complete an official Ironman 70.3 in Penticton, British Columbia, on August 25th. The race was supposed to be a straightforward test of endurance, but the universe had other plans.

On the morning of the race, the water temperature unexpectedly dropped to 10 degrees, forcing the organisers to cancel the swim. It was a curveball I didn’t expect, but I pushed forward, completing the bike and run portions and finishing in less than six hours.

Obstacles in life are inevitable, but it is how we react to these that matters most.

My dream is not just to compete, but to guide others, particularly disabled athletes, through the world of triathlons and Ironman races

Crossing that finish line was a mix of frustration and triumph. The swim cancellation was disappointing, but it didn’t overshadow the sense of achievement I felt. This race was a stepping stone, a necessary part of my journey toward the full Ironman.

I’m self-coached, driven by a passion that I hope will one day lead me to become a coach myself. My dream is not just to compete, but to guide others, particularly disabled athletes, through the world of triathlons and Ironman races. Each day I lace up my running shoes or hop on my bike, I’m not just working toward my goals, I’m building a foundation for my future.

Without this focus, I think the loneliness would have been unbearable. Every run, every ride, every session, is a step closer to my goals – not just the physical ones, but the personal ones too. When you feel lost, set a goal. When you feel overwhelmed, take the first step. You’ll be amazed at what you can achieve when you give yourself direction.

As a young woman navigating life in a new city, it’s crucial to carve out your own path, to find out who you are and what you’re made of. This journey has been about more than just completing races, I realise. It’s been about building resilience, finding inner strength and creating a future that I’m excited about.

By the time I crossed the finish line in Penticton, I was physically exhausted but emotionally charged. There was no one waiting for me, no familiar face in the crowd to share the moment with, but I realised that didn’t diminish the victory. I celebrated myself, recognising that this was more than just the end of a race, it was a milestone in my journey of self-discovery and growth.

In that moment, I understood that this period of my life, with all its challenges and solitude, was shaping me into someone stronger, more resilient and more self-reliant.

The race isn’t just about finishing, it’s about finding out what you’re capable of, and realising that the journey itself is just as important as the destination.

So, for anyone feeling lost or uncertain, set your sights on something that excites you, challenges you, and pushes you forward.

Take the leap, set the goal and watch yourself grow in ways you never imagined.

The road ahead is still long, with many miles left to cover, but I’m ready for it. Each day, I’m becoming more of the person I want to be – stronger, more focused and driven by a passion to not just cross my own finish lines but to help others cross theirs too.

Tosaím gan lámh le treorú, Guth le spreagadh,

Tosaím,

Téim,

Tír na sléibhte glean an ndaoine,

Téim,

Lastigh dúinn faighimid an méid atá uainn,

Éirím