Your top stories on Friday: Cost of living tops public concerns for Budget 2025; Dublin creche worker accused of hitting toddler

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; what is it like to be a hotel cleaner in Ireland: ‘I work for 11 hours, but it feels like 20′

A cyclist uses the new bike shelter at Leinster House, Dublin, which cost €335,000 to install. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA
Fri Sept 20 2024 - 07:53
Cost of living tops public concerns for budget

Help with the cost of living is the number-one priority of voters in advance of the budget, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll.

Half of respondents to the poll said they wanted the Government to prioritise “immediate help with the cost of living” when it delivers its final budget in less than a fortnight.

Asked which from a list of options they wanted the Government to put emphasis on in the budget, 50 per cent of voters cited help with the cost of living.

A truck crashed into the Cabra gate of the Phoenix Park
  • Phoenix Park gate restored in €800,000 project damaged after being hit by truck: One of the historic gates of Dublin’s Phoenix Park, restored in 2021 as part of a €800,000 three-year-long conservation project, has had to be removed after a Dublin City Council lorry became wedged in the entrance.
  • Weather forecast: The current warm spell will continue on Friday with any areas of mist and fog clearing through the morning. There will be long spells of sunshine, though cloudier at times near the east coast. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, coolest near the east coast. Tonight will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees. Saturday will start cloudy with patches of mist and some drizzle, mainly in Leinster and Munster. It will brighten by the afternoon but some heavy showers are possible near southern and eastern coasts during the evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.
Molly McGauley, an electrical apprentice working at Inchicore Railway Works, apprentice training centre. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Time

