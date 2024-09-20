South Dublin creche worker accused of hitting toddler as colleague ‘laughed and joked’

The centre, which provides baby, toddler and preschool care and remains open while gardaí and Tusla continue their investigations. Photograph: iStock

Children being “dragged” and “thrown on to beds” and a child being hit on the head with a plastic bowl as a team leader “laughed and joked” about it are among further allegations of serious abuse of toddlers at a south Dublin creche.

In a letter from Tusla to the childcare centre’s board chairman, it is also claimed the creche manager witnessed instances of verbal abuse of toddlers but “did not intervene”.

The community childcare service, which has charitable status, is at the centre of separate investigations by the Garda and Tusla. Four staff have been suspended – two for allegedly verbally, emotionally and physically abusing up to six children aged between two and three; and two, including the one who reported the alleged abuse to management and Tusla, for allegedly failing to report the abuse promptly.

The centre, which provides baby, toddler and preschool care, remains open while gardaí and Tusla continue their investigations.

A member of staff first brought their concerns to management in mid-March about two other workers.

These related to alleged slapping of children’s heads; hitting children’s legs; forcing children roughly into high-chairs, force-feeding a child with sensory issues until they vomited; repeatedly calling one child “fatty”; wiping children’s noses forcefully to the point they fell backwards and hurt their heads; getting children to call other children “arsehole”; speaking in disparaging terms about parents in front of their children; and being generally “cold” with the children.

When no action was taken, the staff members made an anonymous report to Tusla.

In a letter dated March 28th, 2024, Tusla’s early years registration office told the creche’s chairman it received “concerns” on March 25th. These were that: “Members of staff in the wobbler room and baby room are calling children names. This mainly occurs in the wobbler room. The manager and team leader were present and did not intervene. A child was called ‘fatty’.

“A staff member in the wobbler room hit a child’s head with a plastic bowl. The team leader saw this and laughed and joked about it.

“Children in the wobbler room are being dragged, lifted up by their arms and thrown on to the beds.

“A child was very distressed whilst handled roughly by a staff member in the wobbler room. This child was pulled to get them changed.

“Staff used bad language and spoke about adult topics in front of children that are not age appropriate.

“Staff members in the wobbler room were talking about a child’s parents who consumes drugs. The child was told they ‘will end up just like’ their parents while other children were present.”

The letter said the concerns had been “reviewed” by Tusla and “the information needs to be considered by you the registered provider” and responded to.

Parents of some of the allegedly abused toddlers were not told of the allegations until a month after this letter, while staff against whom the allegations were made remained working with toddlers and babies for a number of weeks.

One mother, who asked not to be named, said on Thursday she remained “devastated” by what has happened.

“From the day we found out, there has been a pain in my heart. I still feel huge guilt – how did I not know? How did I not notice? I was handing my poor child over to this person and they looked me in the eye and said my child would be safe. I still can’t eat, can’t sleep properly.

“Nothing has been offered to us by way of support. I asked Tusla for play therapy for my child and [was offered] nothing.”

The mother is seeking legal advice. She said her child was in a new childcare centre and was “smiling and happy – a new child”.

Tusla and the childcare centre were contacted for a response.

Gardaí said they were “conducting an investigation relating to a business operating in south Dublin. Gardaí are liaising with other State agencies as part of this investigation. Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, this office is not in a position to provide further details”.

The chairman of the creche said he was not in a position to comment at present.

Tusla said it was constrained from publicly commenting on the matter.