€335,000 Leinster House bike shelter was delayed due to concerns over removal of parking spaces for politicians

The construction of the €335,000 bike shelter at Leinster House was hit by delays due to concerns over the removal of car parking spaces for TDs and Senators as well as challenges over not disrupting the Dáil.

Internal records from the Oireachtas, released following a freedom of information request, show the completion date for the project slipped repeatedly. Strict conditions were put in place for the project to ensure “full dust containment” and to avoid any debris ending up in easily blocked historic drains.

The records go some way to explain why the project proved so costly, with Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Feargháil telling the Dáil this week the final €336,051 bill was a “profound embarrassment”.

A meeting between the OPW and the Oireachtas last September was told the foundations for the project were to be laid in the coming weeks but that “effectively work can now only proceed during non-sitting periods”. Notes of the meeting said: “A completion date will be around the 14th [of] January whereby the car parking spaces [for TDs and Senators] will be returned for use.”

READ MORE

[ Justine McCarthy: If you laughed at the one about the Leinster House bike shelter, you’ll love the one about the loo rollsOpens in new window ]

By the following month, the project still appeared to be on track with “fabrication in process” and the “handover” date still set for mid-January.

However, by the time January came, the project had been delayed with minutes of a meeting saying the new completion date was now the second week of March. By February, progress was delayed again – this time until the end of March.

The documents detail how the Oireachtas was worried about the temporary loss of parking spaces for politicians. One email between officials last September said: “[We have been asked] to ensure that the hoarding around the proposed bicycle parking is removed before the sittings resume. We have lost approximately ten parking spaces due to the hoarding, and that loss is not tenable once members return.”

Another email from last September explained how the original plans for the shelter had included the provision of EV charging points for bicycles. However, that was dropped due to what was seen as a “significant fire risk”.

[ Miriam Lord: Expect back-pedalling as committees gear up to tackle the bonkers bicycle shed of Leinster LawnOpens in new window ]

The update also detailed how the site for the shelter near Leinster Lawn had been chosen “for visibility and in support of sustainable transport”. It said: “The ground works are under way, and the specialist shelter fabrication has been contracted. These works were sequenced to allow phase one of infrastructure for EV car charging to proceed without other contractors in the area for health and safety reasons.”

Another message in January explained how contractors had unexpectedly “encountered large blocks of concrete” which needed to be removed. An email said: “I am talking to the [National] Gallery also re this but instructing [contractor] to go ahead and start removal of two central ones which are less dense.

“Will contact you when this is being done so we can take a view on site on the noise impact ... cognisant that the Dáil is sitting ... so if too noisy may need to hold off.”

One message from February detailed ongoing challenges in relation to containing dust and ensuring debris did not get into Leinster House’s “historic drains”.

At the end of February, a difficulty arose in moving the frame for the shelter. “We didn’t take into consideration the space required for lifting the structure of the bike shelter,” said a message from the contractor.

[ Michael McDowell: A €336,000 bike shelter is cheap compared with cost of transforming Leinster House libraryOpens in new window ]

The election of Taoiseach Simon Harris also proved a headache for the project. An email between officials said: “The election of the Taoiseach is Tuesday 9th and therefore Monday 8th might mean no access for works on the bike parking on the Merrion side.”

Asked about the records, an Oireachtas spokeswoman said: “The Houses of the Oireachtas Commission had no role in relation to the approval of capital expenditure for the bicycle shelter in Leinster House. The cost was not paid from the Commission’s budget.”

She said that a plan for the provision of a bicycle shelter had been brought before the Oireachtas Commission in June 2021 and was approved.