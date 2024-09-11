Your top stories on Wednesday: Nimble Harris baits Trump in televised debate; Apple tax ruling sparks concern in Coalition

Nimble Harris baits Trump in televised presidential debate
Philadelphia is nothing if not a fight town and back in the analogue years, when boxing commanded a prized place at the high table of American culture, Muhammad Ali’s old phrase was the one quoted above all others: “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee”.
And as Tuesday night’s US presidential debate in the National Constitution Centre deepened, it was impossible not to recall those words. Kamala Harris was both nimble and venomous in her baiting of Donald Trump, writes Washington Correspondent Keith Duggan.
Apple Tax Deal
- News: Concern in Coalition at fallout from €13bn Apple tax ruling: The Government is scrambling to control the fallout from the Apple tax ruling after the Court of Justice of the European Union found the computing giant must pay €13 billion to Ireland.
- Opinion: We should be embarrassed about the Apple ruling but not for the reasons you think: How embarrassed should we be over the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) finding that Ireland gave Apple illegal tax benefits worth €13 billion? The answer to the question depends on whose opinion we care about the most, writes John McManus.
News in Ireland
- Man arrested in connection with ‘alleged harassment’ of UL official: A man has been arrested by gardaí investigating the “alleged harassment” of an official at the University of Limerick, in a move highlighting turmoil in the institution after a botched housing project.
- Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes found guilty of dangerous driving in Co Cork: Five-time All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes has been disqualified from driving for two years after being convicted of dangerous driving for overtaking nine cars at 155km/h in a 100km/h zone.
- Constitutional rights to life and equality cited in High Court challenge to Government climate plan: A Dublin-based law centre and three individuals, including a child, on Monday secured permission from a High Court judge to seek a legal declaration that the 2024 update of Ireland’s climate action plan is invalid.
- Woman sent forward for trial accused of impersonating learner permit driving test candidates: Alina Glont (42) appeared before Judge Gerard Jones at Dublin District Court on Monday and was served with a book of evidence.
- Weather forecast: Today will be cool and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be heaviest and most persistent in northern areas. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees. Tonight will see scattered showers in parts of the north and west but it will be mostly dry with clear spells in other areas. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.
Opinion
- David Robert Grimes: Elle Macpherson doubles down on her claim that a ‘great attitude to life’ can keep cancer at bay
Business
- Fáilte Ireland reports disappointing summer season for tourism sector: The forthcoming US election, interest rate cuts and potential tax hikes in Britain are all being closely monitored as factors affecting the health of Ireland’s tourist industry in the immediate future, as new research points to an underwhelming summer.
Sports
- Ken Early: Theme music for Nations League C beckons for Ireland as the booing gets louder: Nil-all at half-time was already a big improvement on the last time Greece were here in October 2023. Then Ireland lost whatever semblance of control they had in midfield.
Life & Style
- With the US election in full swing, Washington gets our vote for food, culture and political history: A visit to Washington DC is always going to deliver a healthy dose of Americana, particularly if politics are an interest. With an election year in full swing, all eyes are on the nation’s capital, writes Ali Dunworth.
Podcast Highlights
