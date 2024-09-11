Your top stories on Wednesday: Nimble Harris baits Trump in televised debate; Apple tax ruling sparks concern in Coalition

Customers watch the presidential debate between former president Donald Trump and vice president Kamala Harris, at Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta last night. Photograph: Nicole Craine/New York Times

Philadelphia is nothing if not a fight town and back in the analogue years, when boxing commanded a prized place at the high table of American culture, Muhammad Ali’s old phrase was the one quoted above all others: “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee”.

And as Tuesday night’s US presidential debate in the National Constitution Centre deepened, it was impossible not to recall those words. Kamala Harris was both nimble and venomous in her baiting of Donald Trump, writes Washington Correspondent Keith Duggan.

Fáilte Ireland reports disappointing summer season for tourism sector: The forthcoming US election, interest rate cuts and potential tax hikes in Britain are all being closely monitored as factors affecting the health of Ireland’s tourist industry in the immediate future, as new research points to an underwhelming summer.

Ken Early: Theme music for Nations League C beckons for Ireland as the booing gets louder: Nil-all at half-time was already a big improvement on the last time Greece were here in October 2023. Then Ireland lost whatever semblance of control they had in midfield.

With the US election in full swing, Washington gets our vote for food, culture and political history: A visit to Washington DC is always going to deliver a healthy dose of Americana, particularly if politics are an interest. With an election year in full swing, all eyes are on the nation’s capital, writes Ali Dunworth.

Apple tax windfall: How Ireland was forced to take it - and how we should spend it Listen | 16:11

