IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: Nimble Harris baits Trump in televised debate; Apple tax ruling sparks concern in Coalition

Here are the stories you need to start your day including Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes found guilty of dangerous driving and Fáilte Ireland reports disappointing summer for tourism

Customers watch the presidential debate between former president Donald Trump and vice president Kamala Harris, at Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta last night. Photograph: Nicole Craine/New York Times
Wed Sept 11 2024 - 08:30
Nimble Harris baits Trump in televised presidential debate

Philadelphia is nothing if not a fight town and back in the analogue years, when boxing commanded a prized place at the high table of American culture, Muhammad Ali’s old phrase was the one quoted above all others: “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee”.

And as Tuesday night’s US presidential debate in the National Constitution Centre deepened, it was impossible not to recall those words. Kamala Harris was both nimble and venomous in her baiting of Donald Trump, writes Washington Correspondent Keith Duggan.

Apple Tax Deal

News in Ireland

Opinion

Business

Sports

Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

Apple tax windfall: How Ireland was forced to take it - and how we should spend it

Listen | 16:11

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters