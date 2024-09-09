Woman sent forward for trial accused of impersonating learner permit driving test candidates

Alina Glont (42) is accused of the unlawful use of a computer within the State by undergoing driver theory tests on behalf of third parties to obtain driver theory test pass certificates. Photograph: Thinkstock

A woman has been sent forward for trial accused of conspiring to pose as driving theory test candidates in a learner permit fraud.

Alina Glont (42) appeared before Judge Gerard Jones at Dublin District Court on Monday and was served with a book of evidence.

The case follows an investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, which began in March 2021 and targeted fraudulently obtained driving permits.

Ms Glont, of Charlestown Place, Dublin 11, is charged with two counts of conspiracy under section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006. It is alleged that between September 14th, 2019 and June 29th, 2021, she conspired with one or more persons to do acts constituting serious offences.

The first was the unlawful use of a computer within the State by undergoing driver theory tests on behalf of third parties to obtain driver theory test pass certificates. She is also alleged to have carried out deceptions over the same period “by unlawfully undergoing driver theory tests in the names of third parties to induce the issue of driver theory test pass certificates” to make a gain or cause a loss to another by deception.

Det Garda Barry Cormack said that after he arrested the accused in June, she made no response to either charge”.

Judge Jones noted that the Director of Public Prosecutions had said the case be heard on “indictment” and he sent Ms Glont forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. He told Ms Glont her case would be listed on October 17th, when a co-accused will be before the court.

The judge warned her to notify the prosecution within 14 days if she intended to use an alibi in her defence. He also ordered gardaí to provide copies of interview videos to the defence.