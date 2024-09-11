US presidential debate: The moment Trump couldn’t resist bungling

Former US president Donald Trump speaks during the presidential debate with vice president Kamala Harris at the National Constitution Centre in Philadelphia. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

She looked faux-fascinated, as if coaxing him into thinking he was onto something — nodding, head-tilting, performatively squinting, smiling a little, then a little more — a reel of soon-to-be memes, screaming silent bemusement with a hand on her chin.

He looked miserable.

The initial question, at least, should have been fertile terrain for former US president Donald Trump: a prompt for vice president Kamala Harris about immigration, a vulnerability for her, and how she might diverge on the subject from her boss Joe Biden, whose policies on the border have often come under withering criticism.

But by the time Trump got to talking, he had something else on his mind: rally attendance.

Also cats.

It can be said that Harris was well prepared in leading him astray. After blaming Trump for helping to tank a congressional border bill, Harris unboxed an attack line that seemed handcrafted by a team of Trumpologists to enrage him, distracting him with his own vanity.

“I’m going to actually do something really unusual,” she said, addressing the audience at home. “I’m going to invite you to attend one of Donald Trump’s rallies. Because it’s a really interesting thing to watch.”

Smirking, provoking, Harris ticked through some common Trump digressions, like windmills and the fictional killer Hannibal Lecter. Trump’s eyes narrowed, and his head cocked to the left.

“And what you will also notice,” she said, as Trump bobbed a bit, pendulum-like, “is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom.”

On those two nouns, Trump’s eyes shot up.

Harris completed her thought: “The one thing you will not hear him talk about is you.”

And then, Trump talked about Trump.

Yet in an evening rife with missed opportunities and curious rabbit holes for Trump, this was the exchange where he seemed to lose his way — the temptation he could not resist, no matter how many allies might have hoped he could hear their pleas to double back.

As an ABC moderator, David Muir, strained to redirect the conversation, asking Trump about the immigration bill that Harris had brought up, he was not interested.

“First, let me respond as to the rallies…”

Soon, Harris’s right hand returned to her chin.

When Trump was done litigating his rally crowds (“We have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of politics”) and conspiracy-casting about hers (“People don’t go to her rallies — there’s no reason to go — and the people that do go, she’s busing them in and paying them to be there”), he turned to a widely debunked yarn about Haitian immigrants in Ohio abducting and feasting on their neighbours’ pets.

“They’re eating the dogs!” he said. “The people that came in — they’re eating the cats!”

Harris threw her head back. She clasped her hands. Muir rejected the claims as Trump glowered.

“I’ve seen people on television!” he protested. “People on television say, ‘My dog was taken and used for food!’”

The former president, a merry anarchist of a debater since his first campaign, can generally be relied upon to touch every stove, sound every air horn. This is a man who once stared into an eclipse.

Harris shook her head, projecting the deep concern of a disappointed relative. She laughed for a moment.

“Talk about extreme,” she said, a bit risk-averse after already getting what she had wanted.

A different candidate — Bill Clinton, Trump — might have let fly a ferocious zinger, unrehearsed and unmerciful. She let it rest.

But she did have something else to add, culled again from her roster of buzz-phrases that make Trump see matador red.

Might viewers like to know, she wondered, about the Republicans who have endorsed her campaign? Republicans like Liz Cheney, the former congresswoman and relentless Trump nemesis?

Trump yanked his head skyward. Now he was pretending to laugh. He convinced nobody. - This article was first published in The New York Times