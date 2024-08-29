Credit card warning for customers of Fota Wildlife Park after cyberattack

Fota Wildlife Park says it is in the process of contacting “all potentially impacted customers” of a cyberattack that is feared to have compromised credit card details.

In an email to customers, the Cork visitor attraction warned that hackers may be able to access credit card information, passwords and other data, and it advised that cards used to make payments to Fota Wildlife Park on certain dates be cancelled.

In a statement, Fota Wildlife Park said it “can confirm that illegal cyber activity was recently identified which impacted its website.

“The organisation’s incident response plan was immediately activated, an internal investigation was instigated and appropriate measures were taken to secure the organisation’s website.

“The incident has been notified to the relevant authorities and Fota Wildlife Park is co-operating with those authorities. Fota Wildlife Park is in the process of contacting all potentially impacted customers.

“In the meantime, Fota Wildlife Park’s day-to-day operations continue as normal.”

