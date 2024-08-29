Fota Wildlife Park says it is in the process of contacting “all potentially impacted customers” of a cyberattack that is feared to have compromised credit card details.
In an email to customers, the Cork visitor attraction warned that hackers may be able to access credit card information, passwords and other data, and it advised that cards used to make payments to Fota Wildlife Park on certain dates be cancelled.
In a statement, Fota Wildlife Park said it “can confirm that illegal cyber activity was recently identified which impacted its website.
“The organisation’s incident response plan was immediately activated, an internal investigation was instigated and appropriate measures were taken to secure the organisation’s website.
Credit card warning for customers of Fota Wildlife Park after cyberattack
An air steward on Kirstie Allsopp’s parenting: Some parents have no shame
Five takeaways from CAO offers, from drop in points for medicine to why students are following the economy
Coldplay on Grafton Street: Chris Martin performs new single in pop-up Dublin appearance
“The incident has been notified to the relevant authorities and Fota Wildlife Park is co-operating with those authorities. Fota Wildlife Park is in the process of contacting all potentially impacted customers.
“In the meantime, Fota Wildlife Park’s day-to-day operations continue as normal.”
More to follow ...
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis