Tullamore Show: More than 60,000 attend as bakers compete for All-Ireland title

As a father of young children, Taoiseach Simon Harris is no doubt aware of the many uses of wet wipes. But he probably had not anticipated needing to use them on arrival at Tullamore Show when an enthusiastic member of the welcoming committee left make-up stains on his shirt.

Following some frantic cleaning by an assistant, he was off to meet the media and the public on his first visit to the largest agricultural show in the country.

The annual show, which was revived in 1991, always attracts large crowds, irrespective of the weather, but this year’s bright sunshine ensured an even larger attendance of more than 60,000 with many arriving before 8am.

Angela Fleming arrived at Tullamore Show at 8.45am having left home in Crossmolina, Co Mayo, at 5.30am. In her hands was a basket with her entries for the traditional bread competitions. She was one of many who had been preparing for the big event.

Inside the Odlums tent it was a hive of activity with co-ordinator Deirdre Fox acting as ring mistress, directing participants in the various competitions to their individual sections. And there were many of them – participants and sections.

The main event of the day was the All-Ireland Home Baking championship for which the finalists had qualified at various agricultural shows held earlier in the summer. The theme for the final was Afternoon Tea so there was much fine china on display. For many it was the culmination of weeks of preparation and planning.

It is not just the cash prizes, there are national titles at stake. For two sisters – Stephanie Clarke and Aoibheann Dunne, originally from Rhode, Co Offaly – there was strong family rivalry. Both had come to the final having won heats at the Mullingar and Ballymoney shows in Northern Ireland.

In total there were 74 categories from bread and scones, to tea brack, cupcakes, flapjacks, tarts, quiche, mince pies, a teenagers’ section, and even a gluten-free section. There is indeed something for everyone in the audience with the FBD National Livestock Show; a sustainable livestock village; live bands; fashion shows; cookery demonstrations; a forestry village; equestrian competitions; sheep dog demonstrations; art and photography exhibits; rare breeds; and the Macra National Farm Skills competition. The prize fund of €175,000 for various livestock competitions on the day attracted entries from all over the island of Ireland.

The trade displays ranged from gigantic tractors and combine harvesters to wrenches with every imaginable piece of farm equipment in between.

In the Fashion tent many were cooling off in the shade while enjoying catwalk displays along with competitions for Bonny Baby; Little Miss Offaly; Little Mister Offaly; Glamorous Granny; Best Dressed Lady; Best Dressed Man; and Traditional Farmer.