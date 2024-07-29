IrelandMorning Briefing

Monday's top stories: Housing overtakes immigration as top voters' issue; Kellie Harrington ready to pursue second Olympic title

tributes paid to Edna O'Brien, whose fearless honesty changed Ireland; South Dublin GAA club buys playing field in prime Foxrock site

President Michael D Higgins led tributes on Sunday night to Edna O’Brien, who he called his 'dear friend' and 'one of the outstanding writers of modern times'. Photograph: Frank Miller
Mon Jul 29 2024 - 07:45

Housing overtakes immigration as the top issue getting voters’ attention

Housing has overtaken immigration as the issue that is most noticed by voters when asked about the Government’s performance, according to the latest monthly Snapshot poll by Ipsos for The Irish Times.

A fifth of voters (20 per cent) nominate housing when they are asked what they have noticed about what the Government has done recently. A large majority of these voters (81 per cent) have a negative view of the Coalition’sperformance on the issue.

There has been a sharp decline in the number of respondents citing immigration as the number one issue – it falls from 26 per cent last month to 16 per cent today.

Margaret, Dylan and Gillian Wall are the mother, son and sister of Louise Wall who died in a fire in Verdemont, an apartment block in Dublin, that had multiple fire safety issues. Picture:Enda O'Dowd
  • ‘It wasn’t a home – it killed them’: The young couple killed in an apartment fire and the safety defects that remain: As the remediation scheme for defective homes trudges through the legal system, the families of the 2002 fire victims continue to mourn.

