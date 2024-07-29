Monday’s top stories: Housing overtakes immigration as top voters’ issue; Kellie Harrington ready to pursue second Olympic title

President Michael D Higgins led tributes on Sunday night to Edna O’Brien, who he called his 'dear friend' and 'one of the outstanding writers of modern times'. Photograph: Frank Miller

Housing has overtaken immigration as the issue that is most noticed by voters when asked about the Government’s performance, according to the latest monthly Snapshot poll by Ipsos for The Irish Times.

A fifth of voters (20 per cent) nominate housing when they are asked what they have noticed about what the Government has done recently. A large majority of these voters (81 per cent) have a negative view of the Coalition’sperformance on the issue.

There has been a sharp decline in the number of respondents citing immigration as the number one issue – it falls from 26 per cent last month to 16 per cent today.

Margaret, Dylan and Gillian Wall are the mother, son and sister of Louise Wall who died in a fire in Verdemont, an apartment block in Dublin, that had multiple fire safety issues. Picture:Enda O'Dowd

‘It wasn’t a home – it killed them’: The young couple killed in an apartment fire and the safety defects that remain: As the remediation scheme for defective homes trudges through the legal system, the families of the 2002 fire victims continue to mourn.

TG4 seeks €13.6m to set up news operation free of RTÉ editorial control: The news service provided by RTÉ to TG4 is “no longer fit for purpose”, said TG4 director general Alan Esslemont, as he called on the Government to give it €13.6 million in Budget 2025 to set up its own independent news operation next year.

‘He just said, I’m so proud of you’: Jarly Óg Burns relishes father-son moment as Armagh get perfect ending: Both the player and his GAA president father delivered at Croke Park on All-Ireland final day.

Diplomats seek to avert regional war in wake of Lebanese rocket attack on Israeli-controlled town: Western diplomats are scrambling to prevent a surge of fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border after a rocket from Lebanon on Saturday killed at least 12 people in an Israeli-controlled town, most of them children. The rocket prompted Israel to retaliate early on Sunday with strikes across Lebanon.

A parent’s guide to helping teenage children cope with an upcoming divorce: Ask the Expert: Don’t view ‘telling the children’ as a single conversation, but rather as an opening up of communication between all of you.

