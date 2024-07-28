Man (60s) in critical condition in hospital after being struck by lorry on M1

A man (60s) is in critical condition in hospital after being struck by a lorry shortly before 7am.

The lorry was travelling on the M1 motorway west-bound near the Lisburn exit when the incident occurred. The road was closed for seven hours but has now fully reopened.

An investigation is underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 432 28/07/24. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/