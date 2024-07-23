Tuesday’s top stories: Sinn Féin pledges new migration system; Dublin cyclist dies in France

Clare captain Tony Kelly and manager Brian Lohan lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup at the hurling champions' homecoming at Wolfe Tones GAA, Shannon. Photograph: ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Sinn Féin is pledging to establish a new immigration system that would require an audit of local services such as health, housing, transport and education to be completed before any accommodation centre for asylum seekers is located in a community.

The pledge is contained in a new international protection policy, to be unveiled by party leader Mary Lou McDonald on Tuesday as she seeks a reset on a politically difficult issue that has alienated the party from some of its traditional support base.

Sinn Féin will also recommend that a “two-tier system”, in which Ukrainians enjoy better conditions than asylum seekers from other countries, should end.

Prices at Center Parcs are not standard across the group as different locations have different owners. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

I went to Center Parcs abroad. Was it any cheaper than Ireland?: Last summer, we embraced our first Center Parcs experience as a family. But, rather than hit the forests of Longford, we opted for a trip to the coastal town of Zandvoort in the Netherlands, writes Fiona Reddan

Builders break ground on new €40m hotel beside Croke Park: Work has commenced this week on a new four-star Dalata hotel situated just 140m from Croke Park in the grounds of the former Clonliffe College.

Michael Murphy: Faking phone calls, meeting pretend-presidents and being ambushed by your parents on TV: I found the last training session before the All-Ireland final a bit strange. My last words in the dressingroom every week were: “Let’s make sure we’re back next Tuesday night.” But then, with the final on the horizon, we’d run out of Tuesdays, writes Michael Murphy.

‘I learned about Irish time. People arrive late and think they are on time’: When Carol Ho moved to Ireland from Hong Kong in December 2017, she got a surprise straight away. Her fiance – now husband – from Galway, had assured her that Ireland had a very mild climate. Outside, it was freezing cold and snowing heavily.

In the News Podcast: Biden is out, but is Kamala Harris ready to win the White House?

