Tuesday’s top stories: Sinn Féin pledges new migration system; Dublin cyclist dies in France

Here are the top stories you need to start your day including: Kamala Harris secures enough Democratic support for nomination; Tributes for Irish girl (11) who died in Majorca

Clare captain Tony Kelly and manager Brian Lohan lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup at the hurling champions' homecoming at Wolfe Tones GAA, Shannon. Photograph: ©INPHO/Tom Maher
Tue Jul 23 2024 - 07:52

Sinn Féin pledges new migration system in significant policy shift

Sinn Féin is pledging to establish a new immigration system that would require an audit of local services such as health, housing, transport and education to be completed before any accommodation centre for asylum seekers is located in a community.

The pledge is contained in a new international protection policy, to be unveiled by party leader Mary Lou McDonald on Tuesday as she seeks a reset on a politically difficult issue that has alienated the party from some of its traditional support base.

Sinn Féin will also recommend that a “two-tier system”, in which Ukrainians enjoy better conditions than asylum seekers from other countries, should end.

