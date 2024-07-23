Tuesday’s top stories: Sinn Féin pledges new migration system; Dublin cyclist dies in France

Sinn Féin pledges new migration system in significant policy shift
Sinn Féin is pledging to establish a new immigration system that would require an audit of local services such as health, housing, transport and education to be completed before any accommodation centre for asylum seekers is located in a community.
The pledge is contained in a new international protection policy, to be unveiled by party leader Mary Lou McDonald on Tuesday as she seeks a reset on a politically difficult issue that has alienated the party from some of its traditional support base.
Sinn Féin will also recommend that a “two-tier system”, in which Ukrainians enjoy better conditions than asylum seekers from other countries, should end.
News in Ireland
- Dublin man dies on cycling holiday in France: A Dublin man has died while on a cycling trip in the French Pyrénées.
- ‘A beautiful, spirited child’: Tributes for Irish girl (11) who died in Majorca balcony fall: An 11-year-old Irish girl, who died after falling from the balcony of a Majorcan hotel where she was staying with her family, has been described as a “beautiful, spirited child”.
- ‘Wholly inadequate’: Caoimhe lost €700 in a scam. Revolut said there was ‘no trace of fraud’: “My apologies in advance for sending you yet another complaint concerning the scamming of a Revolut account,” begins the mail from a reader called Caoimhe, in the latest edition of Pricewatch.
- Coronavirus level hits high previously seen in 2021 surge, new data shows: The level of Covid-19 in some parts of Ireland is as high as during the 2021 winter surge, according to the most recent wastewater monitoring figures.
- Weather forecast: Any patches of mist or drizzle will soon clear to leave a largely dry day with a mix of cloud and sunshine, according to Met Éireann. Cloud will increase from the west during the evening with only limited sunny spells by then. Maximum temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in generally light and variable winds.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
The Big Read
- I went to Center Parcs abroad. Was it any cheaper than Ireland?: Last summer, we embraced our first Center Parcs experience as a family. But, rather than hit the forests of Longford, we opted for a trip to the coastal town of Zandvoort in the Netherlands, writes Fiona Reddan
Opinion
- Sadhbh O’Neill: I’m finally ready to ditch my car. Here’s how I’ll manage it
- Fintan O’Toole: Joe Biden has ended the agony. The Democrats now have a fighting chance to save the American republic
Business
- Builders break ground on new €40m hotel beside Croke Park: Work has commenced this week on a new four-star Dalata hotel situated just 140m from Croke Park in the grounds of the former Clonliffe College.
Sports
- Michael Murphy: Faking phone calls, meeting pretend-presidents and being ambushed by your parents on TV: I found the last training session before the All-Ireland final a bit strange. My last words in the dressingroom every week were: “Let’s make sure we’re back next Tuesday night.” But then, with the final on the horizon, we’d run out of Tuesdays, writes Michael Murphy.
World
- US election: Kamala Harris secures enough support from delegates to be Democratic nominee: US vice-president Kamala Harris will campaign in the critical battleground state of Wisconsin on Tuesday for the first time as a presidential candidate after enough Democratic delegates pledged to endorse her, clearing her path to the nomination.
Life & Style
- ‘I learned about Irish time. People arrive late and think they are on time’: When Carol Ho moved to Ireland from Hong Kong in December 2017, she got a surprise straight away. Her fiance – now husband – from Galway, had assured her that Ireland had a very mild climate. Outside, it was freezing cold and snowing heavily.
Podcast Highlights
- In the News Podcast: Biden is out, but is Kamala Harris ready to win the White House?
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters