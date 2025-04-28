Fashion

Five fashionable women on their failsafe outfits for summer

Summer style: ‘I don’t dress for the job I want but for the weather I want’

Summer style: Ciara Byrne, Rion Hannora and Vilhelmiina Huuskonen
Deirdre McQuillan's picture
Deirdre McQuillan
Mon Apr 28 2025 - 05:00

Heather Barnes

UN consultant, businesswoman and founder of Tomorrows
Heather Barnes in block print trench coat by Hamaji and Birkenstock suede clogs
Heather Barnes in block print trench coat by Hamaji and Birkenstock suede clogs

“My summer wardrobe is in constant rotation as I am away with work quite a lot, and I don’t pack away summer clothes in the winter. You always need a good jacket in an Irish summer, and I get great wear from a block print grey trench from a Kenyan designer called Hamaji. It’s a real staple and makes an outfit in an instant. Everything is slowly made in small artisan communities, which is very much what I am interested in.

“I don’t wear many skirts or dresses, and generally stick to trousers. I have a good pair of white jeans from Margaret Howell which I bought on Vinted. I love shopping on Vinted, and have colourful linen trousers from Mara Hoffman (a sustainable US designer no longer in business) that fit so well and have a great bright pattern.

“As for accessories, I am basket obsessed, and I have a basket tote from Ghana which I take everywhere, and another from Morocco. For footwear I wear suede Birkenstock Boston clogs, or a great pair of slip-ons from Calla made from recycled carpets – they are colourful and fun to wear. I have adopted triangular scarves for both summer and winter, and mine are from Sep – they work with Palestinian refugees in Jordan.

“Closer to home, I have a sleeveless cardigan from Fisherman Out Of Ireland in dark grey, perfect over a T-shirt and a good summer knit. When I do wear a dress for occasion wear in summer, I have a lovely one from LoveBirds in India. At the moment I am eyeing one of Jennifer Slattery’s gorgeous linen waistcoats. Because of my skin colour, I don’t wear anything too pale, and indigo denim blue would be a favourite colour.”

Ciara Byrne

Vice-president of new business innovation at Condé Nast and member of the British Fashion Council
Ciara Byrne wearing a suit by Gabriela Hearst. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Ciara Byrne wearing a suit by Gabriela Hearst. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

“Generally speaking, for work in summer I wear oversize suits that are a bit roomier, like those from Gabriella Hearst, but in lovely feminine colours that offset the loose fit. I wear plain cotton shirt dresses in monochrome or Erdem prints, and they are lovely to wear particularly in New York when it is sticky. I love crochet in summer and have some crochet vintage and modern pieces from New York where my favourite vintage stores are Ritual Vintage and Beacon’s Closet. & Other Stories do nice crochet as well.

Ciara Byrne in a summer trouser suit by Nadine Merabi. Photograph Nick Bradshaw
Ciara Byrne in a summer trouser suit by Nadine Merabi. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

“I have a pair of Sezane jeans, which I wear with chunky jewellery, and I go to Reformation for sundresses – they have a strong sustainable story and the dresses definitely last. I love tulle wraps and wear them with trousers from Nensi Dojaka, a very talented British designer. Simone Rocha has used tulle beautifully this season and has gorgeous skirts, which I am eyeing up, as plaids and tank tops are not my vibe. Tulle is versatile, very feminine and a little whimsical, but can be dressed up or down with loose linen trousers or jeans where it has more of an edge.

“In summer I have the biggest bag you can find – and an old Celine pannier tote which holds everything and keeps its form. For shoes I am fond of ballet pumps and Sezane shoes – I like their jeans and their shoes as they are so practical. I love chunky jewellery and mix and match pieces from Emma by Jane and Harris Reid. I have an Anine Bing hat which I can shove in a bag and if travelling for pleasure, I take a rolled-up Reformer dress. I’m at that age when practicality is foremost – which was not the way in my 20s.”

Julianna Slattery

Fashion-loving mother from Nenagh
Juliana Slattery in a summer dress by Alemais
Juliana Slattery in a summer dress by Alemais

“I usually like knitwear and crochet for summer – a bit of fringe, girly, flirty which you can dress up or down. I love Celia B from Spain who plays with vibrant colour and suits me to the ground when I want a playful outfit. I like the way she uses ruching, fringing and stripes. With a white dress in summer I will pump up the colour with striking accessories. As well as Celia B, I also like Missoni and Sandro – Missoni because of the zig-zag patterns, and Sandro’s crochet fringing dresses. I also love fluid patterned dresses in bold colour. It is effortless chic.

“For shoes I always go for white and gold sandals or sleek block heels which take you from day to night, and I can’t go anywhere without my woven bags from Tory Burch in different shapes and acrylic clutches for summer pop up the outfit I am wearing.

“I have many playsuits and jumpsuits for the summer, and nice wine-and-dine Sandro dresses – with funky bags and heels you are done. I don’t really like layering because if I have a nice dress I would rather wear a shawl than a blazer or cardigan with it. I have shirt dresses and evening dresses from Reiss and linen pieces from MaxMara weekend that never date, like a red dress that can be dressed up or down. Occasionally I like to inject a bit of metallic with gold or silver accessories.

“I love midis and slim-cut shorts, but I would never wear a full linen suit because I prefer dresses. You will never find me in oversize shoulders looking like a clown. Colours have to complete my whole look, and I would describe my style as bold and playful.”

Vilhelmiina Huuskonen

European specialist in veterinary anaesthesia, UCD
Vilhelmiina Huuskonen in a linen sailor shirt by Nygardsanna (from 99B) an RRL denim cap, vintage 1980s linen trousers, an old men's leather belt and a well-worn pair of Tod's loafers
Vilhelmiina Huuskonen in a linen sailor shirt by Nygardsanna (from 99B) an RRL denim cap, vintage 1980s linen trousers, an old men's leather belt and a well-worn pair of Tod's loafers

“I love Irish summers as I don’t like hot weather. I wear a lot of linen and canvas-style trousers – I am not really a skirt person. I wear long dresses and denim in all forms, mostly in traditional blue as blue suits me best. I love Ralph Lauren denim RRL, the American country line which is really high-quality Japanese selvedge as opposed to Polo, where the quality is thinner. I buy either second-hand on Vestiare or eBay, or at flagships in Manhattan or London. I keep jeans forever, they look good patched up, but I wear them until they wear down.

“On a cool summer day I like really pretty clothes – a light pair of chinos, short-sleeved shirt with a collar, really nice men’s ties – like a Ralph Lauren tartan tie or other ones in silk or cotton. I wear a navy blazer – I have a good few from Margaret Howell which are some of my favourites, and I never go out without a hat or cap – in the summer a denim Baker Boy. I have quite a few hats – I like fedoras, Panamas, antique top hats as well as bowlers, vintage boaters and straw boaters from Carol Kennelly which are very Dior 1950s.

“Another outfit for warmer weather would be a long dress in light denim or white linen with a concho cowboy belt from Ralph Lauren, and I am eyeing Kindred of Ireland linen dresses. I like the Swedish brand Nygardsanna which I buy online but is now stocked in 99b in Rathgar in Dublin. It is slightly more relaxed than Margaret Howell, but the same idea – organic, ethical and made in Sweden, Estonia and Latvia. I would never wear skin-tight jeans or leggings, not even in the gym – I would not wear active wear in public. My favourite colour is blue in all its shades. Black doesn’t flatter me, but I do love it. If it rains, I have a Barbour jacket, oilskins and Margaret Howell mac, two pairs of Dubarry boots and proper wellingtons. I’d say my summer style is a mix of preppy, western and denim, sailor inspired and safari.

Rion Hannora

Fashion designer and a founder of Dublin Fashion Week
Rion Hannora in her own garter shirt in black with bloomers and vintage bolo tie from Om Diva and a bag from Embryo (a Taiwanese independent brand)
Rion Hannora in her own garter shirt in black with bloomers and vintage bolo tie from Om Diva and a bag from Embryo (a Taiwanese independent brand)

“For me, tights are the big thing in summer as I love to wear summer clothes all year round. The Tights Department in St Stephen’s Green is my favourite shop in all Ireland and I will always drop in to see what new things they have.

“I don’t think my wardrobe changes in the summer to what I wear in the winter, and I like to wear short skirts all year round. I’m into white tights at the moment and floral ones and stripes are cute for summer.

“I’m happy not having to wear a coat in summer as I don’t dress for the job I want but for the weather I want. I wear my own stuff too – a little T-shirt, corset tee that comes either extra-large or extra small – there are only those two options for a tee. You can wear them with baggy jeans or bloomers because a corset tee makes the look a bit glam.

“My style is playful and the highlight of my day is getting dressed in the morning.”

