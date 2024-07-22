Irish girl (11) dies in fall from Majorcan hotel balcony

An 11-year-old Irish girl has died after falling from the balcony of a Majorcan hotel where she was staying with her family.
The child’s relatives were said to be sleeping when the incident occurred at about 6:30am on Monday morning in the family resort of Puerto de Alcudia in the northeast of Majorca.
Paramedics and other emergency responders tried without success to revive the girl but she was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is expected to take place later today.
It is understood the family involved were due to return to Ireland today. Local sources say the child fell about 65ft, landing on the roof of a first floor restaurant. The incident happened at Club Mac, an all-inclusive three-star resort that specialises in families.
‘The horror of being raped by him when I was five’: Multiple child abuse allegations made against former bishop Eamonn Casey
Booking.com leaves customers ‘totally exasperated’, ‘incandescent’ and ‘down €467′
Biden’s withdrawal will have a seismic effect on the Republican campaign and on Trump
Nightmare concerts: Nicki Minaj put on one of Ireland’s most disappointing gigs. Here are nine more disasters
A receptionist at Club Mac said this morning the resort declined to comment.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said the department is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.
“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” she said.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis