Irish girl (11) dies in fall from Majorcan hotel balcony

Majorca is one of the most popular summer destinations for Irish holidaymakers.

An 11-year-old Irish girl has died after falling from the balcony of a Majorcan hotel where she was staying with her family.

The child’s relatives were said to be sleeping when the incident occurred at about 6:30am on Monday morning in the family resort of Puerto de Alcudia in the northeast of Majorca.

Paramedics and other emergency responders tried without success to revive the girl but she was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is expected to take place later today.

It is understood the family involved were due to return to Ireland today. Local sources say the child fell about 65ft, landing on the roof of a first floor restaurant. The incident happened at Club Mac, an all-inclusive three-star resort that specialises in families.

A receptionist at Club Mac said this morning the resort declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said the department is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” she said.