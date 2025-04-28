Vancouver car ramming: suspect charged with murder after 11 people killed at festival

A person leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial where a car-ramming took place during a Filipino festival in Vancouver, Canada. Photograph: EPA

Murder charges have been filed against a suspect in a car ramming attack that killed 11 people aged five to 65 at a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver, Canada.

The British Columbia Prosecution Service charged Kai-Ji Adam Lo (30) with eight counts of second degree murder and said more charges were possible.

Mr Lo, who lives in Vancouver, appeared in court and remains in custody, prosecutors said.

Police said the suspect has a history of mental health issues.

The man was arrested after a black Audi SUV entered the street just after 8pm on Saturday and struck people attending the Lapu Lapu Day festival.

Dozens of others were injured, some critically, as the tragedy shook the country before a federal election. Authorities had not released the names of the victims on Sunday evening.

Interim Vancouver Police chief Steve Rai described the incident as “the darkest day in Vancouver’s history”.

He said that the man was arrested after initially being apprehended by bystanders.

Prime minister Mark Carney cancelled his first campaign event and two major rallies on the final day of the Canadian election campaign before Monday’s vote.

“Last night families lost a sister, a brother, a mother, father, son or a daughter. Those families are living every family’s nightmare,” Mr Carney said.

“And to them and to the many others who were injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver, I would like to offer my deepest condolences.” – AP