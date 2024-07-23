Coronavirus level hits high previously seen in 2021 surge, new data shows

The level of Covid-19 in some parts of Ireland is as high as during the 2021 winter surge, according to the most recent wastewater monitoring figures.

People infected with the virus that causes Covid-19 can shed the virus in their stool, which can then be detected in wastewater, meaning surveillance of this water can be used to monitor the circulation of Covid in the population.

The most recent figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), up to July 6th, show samples were received and analysed from 29 out of 30 catchment areas, with SARS-CoV-2 RNA being detected in all of these.

Of the 29, the viral load remained stable — meaning within 10 per cent of previous levels — in six areas, while 23 areas had increases of between 10 and 50 per cent.

READ MORE

“It is true that the viral load observed across several plants in recent weeks is as high as that seen during previous major peaks of Covid-19 activity such as Dec/Jan 2021 when Omicron variant first emerged, and other winter peaks of activity,” said a HSPC spokeswoman.

“Several other surveillance systems for Covid-19 also indicate high levels of circulation during these latest wave of Covid-19 indicators, matching levels observed during the winter period. While there are signs that Covid-19 activity is beginning to stabilise, levels of circulation are still high.”

According to the most recent figures from the HPSC, there were 851 cases in the week ending July 13th, as well as 321 hospitalisations. There were no admissions to intensive care units, but there was one death.

More than half (55 per cent) of those new cases were in people aged 65 or older.

There were 51 outbreaks of the virus last week, the vast majority of which were found in healthcare and residential settings. Of those outbreaks in healthcare settings, 22 were in nursing homes, while 10 were in residential settings.

However, the number of new cases has fallen for the past two weeks, which could signify a reduction in the summer wave experienced countrywide in recent weeks.

The HPSC said the Covid-19 variant JN.1 remains the most dominant in Ireland, but a sublineage of the variant known as KP.3 is increasing.

“While KP.3 appears to have a growth advantage over other variants, there is no evidence that it (or any other currently circulating lineage) is associated with more severe disease,” said the organisation.