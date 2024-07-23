Dublin man dies on cycling holiday in France

A Dublin man has died while on a cycling trip in the French Pyrenees.
While details of the incident have yet to be confirmed, it is understood Niall Kieran was cycling in the mountainous area on Sunday, alongside his father, when his bicycle left the road.
The Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday it was aware of the fatality and was providing consular assistance to Mr Kieran’s family.
Mr Kieran was, along with his father, a long-time member of the Orwell Wheelers cycling club based in Dundrum in south Dublin. It is understood the father and son had gone on a cycling holiday to France to coincide with the Tour de France which finished on Sunday.
Niall Kieran had taken part in competitive cycling at club level since he was a teenager.
He worked with the Houses of the Oireachtas service in Dáil Éireann in the IT department and recently began providing technology support to the Oireachtas committees’ section. A spokeswoman for the Houses of the Oireachtas said the service was “profoundly saddened and shocked to hear of Niall’s untimely and unexpected death. We extend our sincere sympathy to his family and to his many friends and colleagues in Leinster House.”
Mr Kieran previously worked for Bank of Ireland and was a graduate of University College Dublin where he earned a BA in History and Political Science in 2017.
