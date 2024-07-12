IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Fresh gaffes add to Biden concerns; XL bully dogs to be banned in Ireland

Here are the stories you need to start your day including why Brianna Parkins thinks everyone under 25 should have to work a year in hospitality or retail

People watch a bonfire at Craigyhill in Larne, Co Antrim last night. The burning of bonfires in loyalist areas in Northern Ireland on July 11th is part of the commemorations marking the anniversary of the Protestant King William's victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. Photograph: PA
Fri Jul 12 2024 - 08:15

Biden defiant on staying in 2024 race as new gaffes add to concerns

US president Joe Biden vowed he would remain in the 2024 presidential race, but two critical mistakes in the span of two hours deepened concerns about his mental acuity that threaten his campaign.

Mr Biden (81) saw the culmination of this week’s Nato summit in Washington as a chance to reassure allies who for two weeks had fretted about his abilities following his first debate performance against Donald Trump.

