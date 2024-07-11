South Africa vs Ireland: Caelan Doris named captain as Peter O’Mahony starts on the bench

Caelan Doris will captain Ireland for the second Test against South Africa. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Caelan Doris will captain Ireland during their second Test against South Africa as Peter O’Mahony drops to the bench.

It marks the second occasion the Leinster number eight has been named as the starting captain of his country after he was also given the job during this year’s Six Nations victory over Italy.

Tadhg Beirne, who was at lock during the 27-20 first Test defeat, shifts to blindside flanker to replace O’Mahony. James Ryan, who came off the bench, comes into the starting side at lock.

All told, Ryan is one of four new faces in the starting XV. Conor Murray replaces Craig Casey at scrumhalf, who suffered a concussion last weekend, Rónan Kelleher starts at hooker in place of the injured Dan Sheehan while Garry Ringrose lines out at 13.

Robbie Henshaw moves in one position from 13 to 12 as Bundee Aki, who was a previous injury concern with a shoulder issue, drops out of the matchday 23.

Rob Herring, Caolan Blade and Stuart McCloskey all come onto the bench.

Ireland: Jamie Osborne; Calvin Nash, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Caolan Blade, Ciarán Frawley, Stuart McCloskey.

