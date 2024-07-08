Police investigating reports of racist graffiti at sites across Antrim

Graffiti on a wall in the Fountain Hill area of Antrim town. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Police are investigating five reports of racist graffiti being daubed on the walls of properties in Antrim.

The daubing of swastikas and neo-Nazi group Combat 18 graffiti in the town occurred between Sunday and Monday.

Amnesty International has expressed concern over the incidents, describing it as a “sustained campaign” of racist intimidation.

It follows reports in recent weeks of a number of families leaving their homes following racist attacks.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating following five separate reports made between Sunday 7th and Monday 8th July, of racist graffiti daubed on the side walls of properties in the Parkhall Road area, Fountainhill area, Craigmore Park area, Market Street area and Castle Mall area of Antrim.

“Enquiries in relation to these reports, which are being investigated as racially motivated hate crimes, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone with any information which may assist us to get in touch.”

New South Antrim MP Robin Swann said he had requested a meeting with police to discuss the incidents.

Graffiti on a wall of the Castle Mall shopping centre in Antrim. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

He said: “Overnight, Combat 18 and swastika graffiti were daubed on properties in Antrim.

“The police have since confirmed that there have been five separate reports of graffiti on houses across Antrim.

“Those taking part in these acts want to cause fear or promote hatred and these racist attacks will not be tolerated in the Antrim community.

“Any house subject to racist graffiti in Northern Ireland is an insult to democracy.”

He added: “I have requested a meeting with the PSNI to discuss the actual facts behind the attacks.

“The PSNI remain on the ground in the community and are working towards finding those responsible for these attacks.”

Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland director of Amnesty International, said: “This sustained campaign of racist intimidation across Antrim is appalling.

“It seems clear that in Antrim, as in other places, we have seen gangs of masked men carry out racist attacks on homes and community buildings, that there is illegal paramilitary involvement.

“It is outrageous that, in 2024, the threat of violence from armed and dangerous groups is determining who can live where in Northern Ireland, rather than the lawful authorities.”

He added: “The neo-Nazi graffiti throughout the town overnight is a further attempt to frighten and intimidate ordinary people. For this to end, we must see resolute police action and courageous political leadership, both to reassure the victims of these horrendous crimes, but also to hold to account those responsible.

“To defeat racism and sectarianism, we need both words and action.” – PA