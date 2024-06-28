IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Dismal TV debate for Joe Biden; teens killed in Waterford scooter crash named

Here are the stories you need to start your day, including: tributes paid to son of Mick Wallace who has died aged 30; and how will Aer Lingus dispute be resolved ?

President Joe Biden’s faltering performance in a televised presidential debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump has sparked alarm in the Democratic Party. Photograph: Gerald Herbert/AP

Fri Jun 28 2024 - 08:50

US Election debate: Faltering Biden performance sparks crisis for Democrats

Fear and loathing, in the blue corner, in the red corner, across the dark fields of the Republic. One thing was clear after Thursday night’s debate on a swampy evening in Atlanta. Those two old men despise each other. And one is happier than the other today.

Perception is everything, and in the immediate aftermath, the consensus was that President Joe Biden’s faltering performance spread an immediate sense of alarm through the Democratic Party.

