Your top stories on Friday: Dismal TV debate for Joe Biden; teens killed in Waterford scooter crash named

US Election debate: Faltering Biden performance sparks crisis for Democrats
Fear and loathing, in the blue corner, in the red corner, across the dark fields of the Republic. One thing was clear after Thursday night’s debate on a swampy evening in Atlanta. Those two old men despise each other. And one is happier than the other today.
Perception is everything, and in the immediate aftermath, the consensus was that President Joe Biden’s faltering performance spread an immediate sense of alarm through the Democratic Party.
News in Ireland
- Two teens killed in Waterford scooter crash are named: Two teenagers who were killed when their escooter collided with a bus in an early morning crash in Waterford city on Thursday have been named locally.
- Tributes paid to son of Mick Wallace who has died aged 30: Tributes are being paid to a son of former MEP Mick Wallace who has died at the age of 30.
- Universities face shortage of funds to pay staff: Universities say they are facing a shortage of funds to pay for existing staff this year due to a gap in Government funding to cover the cost of public sector pay increases.
- Joyce scholar asked to leave Glasgow academic conference over inappropriate behaviour: One of the world’s foremost James Joyce scholars was formally asked to leave a prestigious academic conference last week after organisers upheld a complaint of sexual harassment against him.
- Weather forecast: Friday will be mostly cloudy with sunny spells and scattered showers this morning, mainly over the northern half of the country. Through the afternoon and evening cloud will increase across the west and south with outbreaks of rain developing in Connacht and Munster. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees. Tonight will see low cloud and scattered outbreaks of rain. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 13 degrees.
