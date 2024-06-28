Your top stories on Friday: Dismal TV debate for Joe Biden; teens killed in Waterford scooter crash named

Fear and loathing, in the blue corner, in the red corner, across the dark fields of the Republic. One thing was clear after Thursday night’s debate on a swampy evening in Atlanta. Those two old men despise each other. And one is happier than the other today.

Perception is everything, and in the immediate aftermath, the consensus was that President Joe Biden’s faltering performance spread an immediate sense of alarm through the Democratic Party.

Why does Taylor Swift trigger guitar-heads of a certain age? Blame rockism: Dave Grohl needs to calm down. On stage in London last weekend, the lead singer with veteran heavy rock band Foo Fighters took a swipe at Taylor Swift’s juggernaut-like Eras tour when describing his group’s shows as “the errors tour”.

The Big Read

Can Aer Lingus and its pilots hammer out a deal?: Any hopes of a deal in the long-running Aer Lingus pilots’ pay row ended on Thursday afternoon with the breakdown of talks that had begun that morning in a Dublin Airport hotel.

Consumer mood brightens in June as household finances improve: Consumer confidence improved in June, reversing several months of decline as households took a more positive view of their finances amid falling energy and food prices, a new survey has indicated.

Joe Canning: We won’t see them, but certain matches this weekend will influence the All-Ireland semi-finals: When I started playing for Galway in 2008, inter-county teams didn’t pay much attention to recovery.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters