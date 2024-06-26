Your top stories on Wednesday: Watch as hundreds turn out to support Natasha O’Brien; Aer Lingus pilots start industrial action

Natasha O’Brien (centre) at a protest outside the Dáil on Wednesday to show solidarity with Natasha and all survivors of gendered violence. Photograph: Alan Betson /The Irish Times

Limerick assault victim Natasha O’Brien said the trauma of her physical attack two years ago was preferable to the “soul-destroying” experience she encountered in the criminal justice system, but has welcomed early signs of change.

Speaking before a Tuesday evening rally in support of an overhaul of court and legal processes for victims of gender-based violence, Ms O’Brien said her case – the latest to propel the issue into the national spotlight – appeared to be having an effect.

Assault victim Natasha O’Brien said the trauma of her physical attack was preferable to the 'soul-destroying' court experience . Video: Enda O'Dowd

‘I am working with a very difficult person and it is having a huge effect on my life’: Q: “I am working with a very difficult person and it is having a huge effect on my life. I’ve always had an idea of how my working life would go and how I could reach the heights that I know I’m able for, but my current situation is damaging me to the extent that I almost want to leave.”

Taylor Swift fans aren’t the only ones to suffer setlist envy: “Liverpool took everything from me,” one social media user wails. “Edinburgh won. Every. Single. Thing,” laments another on X.

US journalist Evan Gershkovich, accused of espionage, looks out from inside a glass defendants' box prior to a hearing in Yekaterinburg's Sverdlovsk Regional Court on Wednesday. Photograph: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images

Journalist Evan Gershkovich appears in court with shaved head as Russian espionage trial begins: American reporter Evan Gershkovich appeared briefly before journalists in a Russian court on Wednesday at the start of a trial on charges of espionage that he denies.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters