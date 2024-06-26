IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: Watch as hundreds turn out to support Natasha O’Brien; Aer Lingus pilots start industrial action

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; RTÉ's Late Late Show and Fair City to be produced off Montrose site

Natasha O’Brien (centre) at a protest outside the Dáil on Wednesday to show solidarity with Natasha and all survivors of gendered violence. Photograph: Alan Betson /The Irish Times

Wed Jun 26 2024 - 08:33

‘The systems need to be gutted’: Natasha O’Brien leads rally for justice at Dáil

Limerick assault victim Natasha O’Brien said the trauma of her physical attack two years ago was preferable to the “soul-destroying” experience she encountered in the criminal justice system, but has welcomed early signs of change.

Speaking before a Tuesday evening rally in support of an overhaul of court and legal processes for victims of gender-based violence, Ms O’Brien said her case – the latest to propel the issue into the national spotlight – appeared to be having an effect.

Natasha O’Brien Video

Assault victim Natasha O’Brien said the trauma of her physical attack was preferable to the 'soul-destroying' court experience . Video: Enda O'Dowd

News in Ireland

Relationships

Opinion

Business

Sports

World

US journalist Evan Gershkovich, accused of espionage, looks out from inside a glass defendants' box prior to a hearing in Yekaterinburg's Sverdlovsk Regional Court on Wednesday. Photograph: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES