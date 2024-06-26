Aer Lingus services face disruption as pilots begin work to rule in pay row

Ialpa president Capt Mark Tighe after presenting legal notice of industrial action to Aer Lingus headquarters at Dublin Airport. Photograph: Alan Betson

Pilots at Aer Lingus have started a work to rule which is expected to disrupt the travel plans of thousands of people.

The industrial action by members of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) got underway after midnight as part of a dispute over pay. The move has already grounded 270 flights.

Under the work to rule, pilots will not operate outside of hours or accept changes to rosters, removing the flexibility that Aer Lingus needs to fly its busy summer schedule.

The carrier pledged to continue focusing on minimising disruption to passengers.

READ MORE

The Labour Court yesterday told the parties that it would not aid them in ending the dispute at this time but said it would review the situation next week.

[ Aer Lingus cancelled flights: Full list of 270 services disrupted due to industrial action ]

Aer Lingus had earlier confirmed that it had cancelled 50 more flights over next Monday and Tuesday, July 1st and 2nd, to minimise disruption from the pilots’ work to rule.

The union is seeking a pay increase of around 24 per cent, which it argues is in line with what pilots at other airlines have received and is reasonable during a cost of living crisis, is planning to strike on Saturday, June 29th, between 5am and 1pm.

[ Growing fears that Aer Lingus pilots’ work-to-rule could lead to chaos at Dublin Airport ]

Ialpa vice-president (finance) Capt Daniel Langan said the union noted the Labour Court’s decision not to intervene in the dispute.

“Considering that, Ialpa urges Aer Lingus to set a date and a time to reconvene negotiations to try and avert industrial action this coming Saturday,” he added.

The airline insisted that it remained available for discussions both directly and through the State’s industrial relations framework.

Aer Lingus called on Ialpa to consider the damage that industrial action would do to passengers, the company and the Irish economy.

[ Aer Lingus cancels 50 more flights as Labour Court talks start ]

Speaking after attending the Labour Court on Tuesday to outline its side of the dispute, Ialpa president Capt Mark Tighe stressed that industrial action would continue until the union’s concerns were addressed.

[ Aer Lingus row intensifies as travel association accuses pilots of ‘cruel timing’ for strike ]

Aer Lingus representatives, led by chief executive Lynne Embleton, had earlier met officials from the Labour Court. The airline’s chief corporate affairs officer, Donal Moriarty, afterwards described the talks as “constructive”.

However, the company said later that it was disappointed at the court’s subsequent decision not to move at this point.