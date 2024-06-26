Journalist Evan Gershkovich appears in court with shaved head as Russian espionage trial begins

US journalist Evan Gershkovich, accused of espionage, looks out from inside a glass defendants' box prior to a hearing in Yekaterinburg's Sverdlovsk Regional Court on Wednesday. Photograph: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images

American reporter Evan Gershkovich appeared briefly before journalists in a Russian court on Wednesday at the start of a trial on charges of espionage that he denies.

Mr Gershkovich (32) was seen standing in a glass box, wearing an open-necked shirt and with his arms folded and head shaved.

The Wall Street Journal reporter is accused by prosecutors of gathering secret information on the orders of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) about a company that manufactures tanks being used in Russia’s war in Ukraine. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years.

Mr Gershkovich, his employer and the US government all reject the allegations and say he was just doing his job as a reporter accredited by Russia’s Foreign Ministry to work there.

The proceedings will take place behind closed doors, meaning that the media is excluded and no friends, family members or US embassy staff are allowed in to support him in court. Such arrangements are common at spying or treason trials in Russia.

Against the background of the Ukraine war, Mr Gershkovich and other Americans detained in Russia have been caught up in the gravest crisis between Moscow and Washington for more than 60 years.

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia is open to the idea of a prisoner exchange involving Mr Gershkovich and that contacts with the United States have taken place, but they must remain secret.

The US has accused Russia of conducting “hostage diplomacy”. It has designated Mr Gershkovich and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, as “wrongfully detained” and says it is committed to bringing them home. – Reuters

