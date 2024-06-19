Your top stories on Wednesday: Aer Lingus passengers face disruption; TikTok could face fines over political ads

Aer Lingus passengers face disruption from June 26th
Aer Lingus passengers face likely delays and disruption from next week when pilots plan to begin industrial action in their campaign for a 24 per cent pay rise.
The pilots’union told Aer Lingus that members based in the Republic will, from a minute past midnight next Wednesday, June 26th, start an indefinite strict work-to-rule. As a result pilots will not work overtime or beyond contracted hours, and will refuse management requests to change their rosters. That limits the airline’s flexibility during its busiest time of the year.
News in Ireland
- Son of man who died after leaving hospital says call was ‘beyond crazy’: A man has described a phone call from his father telling him he was outside the hospital and wanted to be brought home as “incredible” and “beyond crazy”.
- Car parking at Dublin airport ‘sold out’ for a number of days over summer: Car parking at Dublin airport is sold out for some days in the peak summer period and “all options to add spaces have been exhausted”, according to a presentation prepared by DAA.
- Phoenix Park deers’ behaviour ‘altered by people feeding them chocolate and crisps’: Deer in Dublin’s Phoenix Park have been fed chocolate, crisps, fizzy drinks and other low-quality foods by visitors, altering the animals’ natural behaviour, a report into the urban herd has found.
- TikTok could face fines over political ads during local and European elections: Social media giant TikTok could face millions of euros in fines if a complaint about political ads on the platform during the recent election campaign is upheld.
- Green Party leadership race: Candidates set to declare interest: Candidates for the leadership of the Green Party are expected to declare their interest and begin campaigning on Wednesday morning, following the shock resignation of party leader Eamon Ryan on Tuesday.
- Weather Forecast: Today will be dry with long spells of hazy sunshine in light westerly or variable breezes. Possibly turning cloudier later in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees. Tonight will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
World
- A woman walked in and a brawl started: A night watching the Euros in a Glasgow pub: There was something about the woman as she walked into the pub. She had a Sainsbury’s bag in her hand and a manic look in her eyes. She looked like trouble. And, as it turned out, she was.
Relationships
- ‘My daughter has been in a relationship with a horrible bully for more than eight years’: My daughter has been in a relationship with a horrible bully for more than eight years. He is not the father of her school-going children.
Opinion
- Suzanne Campbell: Irish people love their horses - just not to the bitter end
- Kathy Sheridan: Nina Carberry’s vanishing act is a sign of casual disregard for European Parliament
Business
- Building 50,000 homes a year will require €20bn in annual finance: Building 50,000 homes a year will require €20 billion in development finance annually, according to the Department of Finance.
Sport
- Munster and Leinster must deal with knowing they contributed to their own downfall: In every sport there comes a time when teams are faced with matches they could win, should win, and need to win, writes Gordon D’arcy.
Podcast Highlights
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters