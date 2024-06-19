Your top stories on Wednesday: Aer Lingus passengers face disruption; TikTok could face fines over political ads

Deer in Dublin’s Phoenix Park have been fed chocolate, crisps and fizzy drinks altering the animals’ natural behaviour, a report into the urban herd has found. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Aer Lingus passengers face likely delays and disruption from next week when pilots plan to begin industrial action in their campaign for a 24 per cent pay rise.

The pilots’union told Aer Lingus that members based in the Republic will, from a minute past midnight next Wednesday, June 26th, start an indefinite strict work-to-rule. As a result pilots will not work overtime or beyond contracted hours, and will refuse management requests to change their rosters. That limits the airline’s flexibility during its busiest time of the year.

A woman walked in and a brawl started: A night watching the Euros in a Glasgow pub: There was something about the woman as she walked into the pub. She had a Sainsbury’s bag in her hand and a manic look in her eyes. She looked like trouble. And, as it turned out, she was.

‘My daughter has been in a relationship with a horrible bully for more than eight years’: My daughter has been in a relationship with a horrible bully for more than eight years. He is not the father of her school-going children.

Building 50,000 homes a year will require €20bn in annual finance: Building 50,000 homes a year will require €20 billion in development finance annually, according to the Department of Finance.

Munster and Leinster must deal with knowing they contributed to their own downfall: In every sport there comes a time when teams are faced with matches they could win, should win, and need to win, writes Gordon D’arcy.

