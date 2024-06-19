IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: Aer Lingus passengers face disruption; TikTok could face fines over political ads

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; huge demand for car parking at Dublin airport, and feeding Phoenix Park deers chocolate and crisps is altering their behavioir

Deer in Dublin’s Phoenix Park have been fed chocolate, crisps and fizzy drinks altering the animals’ natural behaviour, a report into the urban herd has found. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Wed Jun 19 2024 - 08:25
Aer Lingus passengers face disruption from June 26th

Aer Lingus passengers face likely delays and disruption from next week when pilots plan to begin industrial action in their campaign for a 24 per cent pay rise.

The pilots’union told Aer Lingus that members based in the Republic will, from a minute past midnight next Wednesday, June 26th, start an indefinite strict work-to-rule. As a result pilots will not work overtime or beyond contracted hours, and will refuse management requests to change their rosters. That limits the airline’s flexibility during its busiest time of the year.

News in Ireland

World

Relationships

Opinion

Business

Sport

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES