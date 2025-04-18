Munster and Leinster hurling championships: Full fixture list and who to watch out for

Munster SHC
The draw
All-Ireland champions Clare begin their third successive campaign at home, having lost the previous two year’s opening matches. They have the short straw of favourites Cork arriving in Ennis, six weeks after putting six goals past the home side in their league fixture. Tipperary face Limerick in Thurles, where they have not lost either of the teams’ two previous meetings in the round robin. On the subject of short straws, the two teams who must travel to SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh to take on the ante-post favourites in front of baying full houses are Tipperary, a mere three weeks after their league final mauling at the same venue and Waterford, who at least won their divisional final in Cork the same day. This year’s final for the first time since 2010’s replay will be held on a Saturday, June 7th.
Roll of honour
Cork – 54
Tipperary – 42
Limerick – 25
Waterford – 9
Clare – 6
Kerry – 1
Teams and managers
Clare
Manager – Brian Lohan
Last Munster title – 1997
Cork
Manager – Pat Ryan
Last Munster title – 2018
Limerick
Manager – John Kiely
Last Munster title – Holders
Tipperary
Manager – Liam Cahill
Last Munster title – 2016
Waterford
Manager – Peter Queally
Last Munster title – 2010
League matters
Cork won the league for the first time in 27 years, blowing aside Tipperary in an explosive second quarter. Clare were, however, relegated after a difficult, injury-strewn campaign yielded just one win. That came against Limerick, who were up and down – throwing the kitchen sink at Cork but getting held to a draw – before convincing wins against Tipp and Galway. The Munster champions finished their campaign with two very poor displays against Leinster opposition, losing to Kilkenny away and Wexford at home. Waterford were the only county in Division 1B and duly won promotion.
Precedent
Limerick have qualified from every year of the round robin and have sequestered the Munster title for the past six years. Only Cork have intruded on this run of success, winning the championship in the first year of the format, back in 2018. For the past three years they have had an absorbing rivalry in the provincial final with Clare, who have got out of the province on four of the five occasions as have Cork. Tipperary were All-Ireland champions in 2019 although it is now nine years since they won Munster. Tipp have qualified only twice from the five round robins, putting them slightly ahead of Waterford, yet to emerge from the format despite having reached All-Ireland semi-finals and a final during Covid when the round robin was suspended.
Fixtures
Round 1
April 20th: Tipperary v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium Thurles, 4pm; Clare v Cork, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, 2pm.
Round 2
April 27th: Cork v Tipperary, Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm; Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, 2pm.
Round 3
May 3rd: Waterford v Limerick, Walsh Park, 6pm.
May 10th: Clare v Tipperary, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, 6pm.
Round 4
May 18th: Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm; Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, 2pm.
Round 5
May 25th: Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm; Cork v Waterford, Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm.
Final
June 7th: 1st v 2nd in table, venue tba, 6pm.
Leinster SHC
The draw
The two counties who have won the last 11 titles meet on the opening weekend, as Galway travel to UPMC Nowlan Park. The last round of fixtures will again see Wexford take on Kilkenny, this year in Chadwicks Wexford Park. Dublin have the advantage of home venue in their crucial matches against Offaly and Wexford whereas Antrim must travel to Tullamore for the last-round match against Offaly.
Roll of honour
Kilkenny – 76
Wexford – 21
Dublin – 24
Offaly – 9
Laois – 3
Galway – 3
Teams and managers
Antrim
Manager – Davy Fitzgerald
Last Leinster title – None
Dublin
Manager – Niall Ó Ceallacháin
Last Leinster title – 2013
Galway
Manager – Micheál Donoghue
Last Leinster title – 2018
Kilkenny
Manager – Derek Lyng
Last Leinster title – Holders
Offaly
Manager – Johnny Kelly
Last Leinster title – 1995
League matters
Wexford were relegated from Division 1A even after a campaign that finished with wins over All-Ireland champions Clare and Munster holders Limerick. Offaly were promoted in the other direction although they lost the Division 1B final. Antrim provide the only other 1B championship presence. Kilkenny and Galway avoided relegation without threatening to reach the final.
Precedent
Kilkenny remain the only county to have finished in the top three, every year of the round-robin format. They have also won the last five Leinster titles, including the Covid years 2020-21. Wexford are the second most successful, having won the championship once and qualified on all but one occasion. The one year county failed to qualify, it also just about avoided relegation to the Joe McDonagh on the last day. The back markers have generally been predictable and it will be interesting to see if Offaly or Antrim can disrupt the script hat says they will be contesting an effective relegation play-off in Glenisk O’Connor Park on May 25th.
Fixtures
Round 1
April 19th: Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm; Dublin v Offaly, Parnell Park, 6pm; Kilkenny v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.45pm.
Round 2
April 26th: Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park 4.30pm; Offaly v Galway, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 6.30pm. April 27th: Antrim v Kilkenny, Corrigan Park, 2pm.
Round 3
May 10th: Galway v Wexford, Pearse Stadium Galway, 3.15pm; Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park, 4pm; Kilkenny v Offaly, UPMC Nowlan Park, 6pm.
Round 4
May 17th: Galway v Antrim, Pearse Stadium Galway, 1.30pm; Wexford v Offaly, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5pm. May 18th: Kilkenny v Dublin, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3pm.
Round 5
May 25th: Wexford v Kilkenny, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm; Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, 2pm; Offaly v Antrim, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 2pm.
Final
June 8th: 1st v 2nd in table, Croke Park, 4.0.