Car parking at Dublin Airport ‘sold out’ for a number of days over peak summer period

DAA’s presentation for the committee says 'demand is high' and 'supply is tight' for parking at the airport. Photograph: Fran Veale

Car parking at Dublin Airport is sold out for some days in the peak summer period and “all options to add spaces have been exhausted”, according to a presentation prepared by DAA for TDs and Senators.

Representatives of DAA, the operators of Dublin Airport, are to appear at the Oireachtas Committee on Transport on Wednesday.

DAA’s presentation for the committee says “demand is high” and “supply is tight” for parking at the airport and that “passengers need to book early”.

It adds: “Some days in peak summer already sold out” and says: “All options to add spaces have been exhausted.”

READ MORE

[ Aer Lingus pilots could serve industrial action notice today ]

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) overruled DAA’s intended purchase of the nearby former Quick Park on the grounds it might hand it a parking monopoly and raise prices.

DAA said at the end of March that it would not be appealing the competition regulator’s decision to block its purchase of the former QuickPark facility.

It said at the time it “made the decision following careful review of the CCPC’s judgment and in the interests of getting the facility’s 6,200 spaces back on the market for passengers in time for summer.”

The presentation also says that both Cork and Dublin Airports are ready for the summer period with 1.2 million passengers expected at Cork and more than 10 million in Dublin between May and August.

It says: “DAA continues to work with the IAA [Irish Aviation Authority] as slots regulator and our airline customers to manage capacity at Dublin Airport and keep within the current cap of 32 million terminal passengers.”

DAA last year applied to the local planning authority, Fingal County Council, to have the cap lifted to 40 million.