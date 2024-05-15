Wolfe Tones lead singer sues RTÉ for defamation

Wolfe Tones lead vocalist Brian Warfield has initiated a defamation case against RTÉ.

Mr Warfield confirmed to The Irish Times on Wednesday that he is taking defamation proceedings against RTÉ arising from comments that were made and broadcast after The Wolfe Tones had performed the song Celtic Symphony during Féile an Phobail in Belfast over the previous weekend.

He is represented by well-known libel solicitor Paul Tweed in the proceedings, which were filed in the High Court on Tuesday.

The Wolfe Tones announced last November the band is to retire after a career spanning nearly six decades.

The band’s career began in Dublin in 1964 and includes hits like Celtic Symphony, Irish Eyes, Grace, Streets of New York and Let The People Sing.

In September 2023, they drew the biggest crowd in Electric Picnic’s Electric Arena in the festival’s 19-year history.