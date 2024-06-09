Irish traditional musician Charlie Lennon has died aged 85

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to Irish traditional musician Charlie Lennon, who has died aged 85.

Mr Lennon, who played the fiddle, the piano, and was also composer, was originally from Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim. He died in University Hospital Galway on Saturday. His funeral will take place in Spiddal on Tuesday.

“With the passing of Charlie Lennon Irish music has lost one of its most talented and generous artists,” said Mr Higgins on Sunday. “Charlie Lennon was an outstanding musician and composer who leaves behind a rich catalogue of compositions.

“From deep connections in traditional music, growing up in a musical house, he learned the fiddle from his late brother, the acclaimed Ben Lennon.

“His compositions such as The Twelve Pins, The Smiling Bride, and The Road to Cashel among so many others will live on through the many musicians who will continue to play them in the decades to come.”

Named TG4 Composer of the Year in 2006, Mr Higgins said Mr Lennon would be “rightly be remembered as both a superb composer, both of traditional tunes and orchestral works and as an accomplished fiddler player and pianist”.

“Indeed, his talents and brilliance for what was challenging were so many that receiving a doctorate in nuclear physics was part of what was a truly remarkable career,” he added.