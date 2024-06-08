Michael Mosley: Body found in rocky area of Symi

The search for TV doctor Michael Mosley had moved to a mountainous area on the Greek island of Symi. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

A body has been discovered in a rocky area beside Agia Marina during the search for TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley, who went missing while on holiday on the Greek island of Symi. Deputy mayor of Symi says the body found in a cave is that of British TV presenter.

Emergency workers had been trying to locate the 67-year-old TV personality in Symi after he disappeared during a walk to the centre of the island on Wednesday. New CCTV appears to show Mosley walking with an umbrella near to the marina in the village of Pedi in Symi.

Previous footage from a house at the edge of Pedi’s small marina showed the presenter walking towards a mountainous path at about 2pm local time on Wednesday.

Michael Mosley’s wife, Dr Bailey Mosley, said the three days he had been missing had been the “longest and most unbearable days” for her and her children. Mosley’s four children had joined their mother on Symi to help with the search efforts.

In an earlier statement, Dr Bailey Mosley said: “It has been three days since Michael left the beach to go for a walk. The longest and most unbearable days for myself and my children.

“The search is ongoing and our family are so incredibly grateful to the people of Symi, the Greek authorities and the British consulate who are working tirelessly to help find Michael.”

The mayor of Symi, Eleftherios Papakaloudoukas, had vowed to continue the extensive search operation, which has involved police, firefighters with drones, and divers operating in dangerous conditions and high temperatures, until he was found.

The mayor said the area where Mosley was believed to have travelled through was “difficult to pass” and was “only rocks”, as well as being populated by “loads” of snakes.

Speaking through a translator, the mayor of 22 years questioned how anyone could survive in the heat that topped 40 degrees on the day Mosley disappeared.

The search to find Mosley was described as a “race against time” by one of the rescuers.

Mr Papakaloudoukas had said he hoped Mosley would be found “safe and alive”, adding: “All the community is so sad about this, [it has] never happened before.”

TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley, who went missing while on holiday on the Greek island of Symi. Photograph: John Rogers/BBC/PA Wire

Mosley’s wife had been searching the island with her British friends, Mr Papakaloudoukas said.

On Friday, the mayor’s daughter Mika Papakalodouka said “a lot of” island residents had joined the search using their own boats to find the British national.

“It is a small island, people talk. We’re good people actually here. Everybody is looking for him,” the 20-year-old said. “It’s such a small island to get lost on. It’s so weird for us. Everybody is worried and looking for him.”

A woman had reported seeing Mosley, known for popularising the 5:2 diet and for his appearances on BBC’s The One Show and This Morning on ITV, in the Pedi area on Wednesday. – PA