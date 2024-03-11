Council criticised for not buying Pierce Brosnan’s home in Navan

Pierce Brosnan had lived in the house with his grandparents until he was about nine. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/AP

Meath County Council has been criticised for failing to purchase the childhood home of Pierce Brosnan, which was demolished last week.

The Hollywood star often mentions the house on the banks of the Boyne in Navan, where he was brought up by his grandparents.

The derelict house on privately owned land on Convent Road, Athlumney, was razed last week to make way for a new two-storey dwelling which was granted planning permission by Meath County Council in August 2022.

The cathaoirleach of the council, Cllr Tommy Reilly, said he was “bitterly disappointed” at the move. “I’d actually go as far to say that it is a national disgrace,” he said.

READ MORE

“Meath County Council are going around buying up properties left, right and centre which are of no significance and here they let this property go, which is of huge significance to the town, being the childhood home of one of its most famous sons.

“I’m appalled that it has been knocked. I’m appalled that permission was given but it was given by Meath County Council, and the house wasn’t a listed building or anything so the owners had every right to demolish the property. I’m sure the council would have been able to facilitate the owners with an alternative site if they had shown an interest in trying to acquire it.”

The childhood home of Pierce Brosnan was demolished last week

He said he would be raising the matter with the council. “That property should have been bought and turned into a museum.”

The owners of the site said they had bought it in 2013 “when it had existing full planning permission for 54 apartments”. However, they then decided to keep it for themselves and build a family home on it.

“The house was already derelict at that stage and in recent years had become a site for antisocial behaviour. We just want to build our home, get rid of the antisocial behaviour and live in our new family house for the rest of our lives,” they said.

Meath County Council has been asked for comment.

Cllr Reilly said it was only last week that the county council passed a motion for a walk of fame in the county to celebrate our actors “because five out of the 13 Irish stars along the Hollywood Walk of Fame all hailed from the Royal county”. He said to get the news that the house was being knocked as Cillian Murphy got an Oscar for Best Actor was “so gut wrenching”.

“Pierce’s grandparents raised him at that house while his mother went to work as a nurse in England. He lived there until his grandparents died when he was about nine and then he went to stay with his aunt and uncle in St Finian’s Terrace in the town until his mother came back for him. It was here that his imagination and creativity was honed by his grandparents.

“It could have been an authentic centre to inspire thousands of kids who are now seeing reruns of him as 007 and are now watching Pierce in his older years in the Black Adam film.”