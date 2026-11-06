Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 10.55 CHORAL MATINS– sung by the Cathedral Choir – Remembrance Sunday -Responses: Moore, Howells (Redcliffe): Te Deum,Psalm: 39 vv 1-7, Howells: Collegium Regale,Holst: Turn back O man. Preacher:The Revd C.W. Mullen, B.Th., Dean’s Vicar and Resident Preacher. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG – sung by the Cathedral Choir -Responses: Moore, Howells: The Winchester Service, Psalm: 42, Howells: Take him, earth, for cherishing. Preacher:The Revd G.V. Wharton, B.Th., M.Phil., Prebendary of Dunlavin. CHORAL MATINS at 09.00 – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.MORNING PRAYER at 09.00 on Wednesday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 - Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at: https://dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like? Visitors are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/