St Patrick’s Day 2024: Patrick Kielty announced as Grand Marshal of Dublin parade

Dublin will have its very own St Patrick this year, with Late Late Show Patrick Kielty set to serve as the grand marshal of the 2024 parade.
“It’s such an honour to be asked and I was genuinely gobsmacked when the call came in,” he said.
The St Patrick’s Day Festival, which will run from March 16th to 17th, has the theme of Spréach, the Irish word for spark, which organisers say represents the unique essence of Ireland and of Irish people.
Around 500,000 spectators are expected to line the route in Dublin this year for the parade. It will feature 18 pageants and performance showpieces, 14 marching bands from across Ireland, North America and France, and more than 4,000 participants in what is shaping up to be the largest ever National St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
A new pageant has been commissioned featuring a collaboration between the St Patrick’s Festival Community Arts programme and the North-East Inner-City Partnership (NEIC).
Speaking about his selection as grand marshal, Kielty said he “couldn’t be more excited” to take on the role.
“When you’re lucky enough to be called Patrick, St Patrick’s Day always feels like an extra birthday and I can’t wait to get the world’s biggest party started on March 17th.”
